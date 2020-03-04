Fan convicted of hate crime at Crystal Palace vs Everton game

The incident occurred at Selhurst Park last August

A fan has been convicted of a hate crime after racially abusing Andros Townsend during Crystal Palace's match against Everton in August.

The incident occurred during the 0-0 draw between Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park on the opening day of the current Premier League season.

A Crown Prosecution Service statement said: "Darren Chadwick, 39, from Liverpool, hurled a racist insult at Crystal Palace player Andros Townsend as he was taking a corner during a game at Selhurst Park Stadium on 10 August.

"Chadwick was in the second row, around three metres from the pitch.

"He was escorted out by stewards, one of who overheard the racist remark, and subsequently arrested.

"He was yesterday (Tuesday 3 March) convicted of racially aggravated harassment following a trial at Croydon Magistrates' Court.

"He was fined £1,050, ordered to pay £625 in costs, and banned from attending football matches for three years.

"The fine was increased by £350 (from £700) to reflect the fact that Chadwick demonstrated hostility based on Mr Townsend's race."

Andros Townsend played the full 90 minutes in the goalless draw

Krista Cronshaw of the CPS said: "Racism at football matches will not be tolerated and the CPS will continue to work with partners to stamp out this hateful behaviour.

"Chadwick was overheard by a steward, who alerted the authorities to the language directed at a footballer.

"The diligence of the steward has meant that Chadwick has been held to account. He will now be banned from attending football matches and has a criminal record as a consequence of his actions.

"We hope that this conviction encourages anyone who experiences or witnesses a hate crime of this nature to contact the police and we will work with them to bring those responsible to justice."