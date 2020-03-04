LGBT+ in sports: Watch 'I'm Game' special show on Sky One
Tom Allen, Jamie Redknapp and Judge Rinder among those taking part in 'I'm Game' - watch on Sky One (Sky channel 106) at 9.30am on Saturday
Last Updated: 04/03/20 5:57pm
Tom Allen cheering on West Ham, Judge Rinder on trial at Wycombe, Stephen K Amos on the oche at the darts...
These are just three of the somewhat unlikely sporting scenarios to be found in 'I'm Game' - Sky Sports' series in support of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.
You can now watch a special edition of the show, which was highly recommended in the TV / Digital Show category at the recent British Sports Journalism Awards, on Sky One (Sky channel 106) on Saturday morning.
Rainbow Laces is all about breaking down stereotypes and challenging perceptions about LGBT+ people and sports. Surveys suggest as many as four in 10 people who are lesbian, gay, bi and trans don't think sporting environments are welcoming for people from the LGBT+ community.
With that in mind, we invited some familiar faces from the worlds of comedy and entertainment to join host Mark McAdam and take a fresh look at football, darts and netball. In 'I'm Game', you'll see...
- comedian Tom Allen joining Mark at the London Stadium to watch a West Ham home game
- Mark inviting Stephen K Amos and Stephen Bailey to play a leg of darts in front of a rowdy Grand Slam of Darts crowd
- the England Vitality Roses netball team welcoming two new recruits - stand-ups Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth
- a surprise signing at Wycombe Wanderers - king of the TV courtroom, Robert 'Judge' Rinder
- a bonus episode from Silverstone, where racing driver Charlie Martin takes on Jamie Redknapp in a Caterhams challenge and talks about the challenges she's faced in motorsport as a trans woman
Don't miss 'I'm Game' showing on Sky One at 9.30am on Saturday! If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can get a pass from NOW TV.
Are you LGBT+ or an ally in sport? Contact us if you'd like to share your own Rainbow Laces story to help inspire others.