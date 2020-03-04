LGBT+ in sports: Watch 'I'm Game' special show on Sky One

1:03 Tom Allen is among the celebrities taking part in 'I'm Game' - watch the special on Sky One on Saturday morning Tom Allen is among the celebrities taking part in 'I'm Game' - watch the special on Sky One on Saturday morning

Tom Allen cheering on West Ham, Judge Rinder on trial at Wycombe, Stephen K Amos on the oche at the darts...

These are just three of the somewhat unlikely sporting scenarios to be found in 'I'm Game' - Sky Sports' series in support of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign.

You can now watch a special edition of the show, which was highly recommended in the TV / Digital Show category at the recent British Sports Journalism Awards, on Sky One (Sky channel 106) on Saturday morning.

Rainbow Laces is all about breaking down stereotypes and challenging perceptions about LGBT+ people and sports. Surveys suggest as many as four in 10 people who are lesbian, gay, bi and trans don't think sporting environments are welcoming for people from the LGBT+ community.

With that in mind, we invited some familiar faces from the worlds of comedy and entertainment to join host Mark McAdam and take a fresh look at football, darts and netball. In 'I'm Game', you'll see...

Are you LGBT+ or an ally in sport? Contact us if you'd like to share your own Rainbow Laces story to help inspire others.