Michel Platini: Ex-UEFA president and former FIFA vice-president loses appeal

Michel Platini has lost four appeals against his ban

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has failed to overturn his appeal against a ban from involvement in football at the European Court of Human Rights.

The court announced on Thursday that a seven-member panel had dismissed Platini's application against world governing body FIFA's 2015 decision and maintained his human rights had not been violated.

"The court found in particular that, having regard to the seriousness of the misconduct, the senior position held by Mr Platini in football's governing bodies and the need to restore the reputation of the sport and of FIFA, the sanction did not appear excessive or arbitrary," the court said in a statement.

Platini, who was UEFA president between 2007 and 2015, served a four-year ban from football after he was found guilty of receiving a "disloyal payment" from former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, although it expired in October. Both men denied wrongdoing.

Blatter is serving a six-year ban. Platini's ban was originally for eight years but was reduced twice.

This is the fourth appeal that Platini has lost, having been turned away by FIFA, the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the Swiss Supreme Court.

Platini was widely expected to succeed Blatter (left) as FIFA president

The case related to a payment of two million Swiss (CHF) Francs (£1.6m) made to Platini in 2011, authorised by Blatter as uncontracted salary for work as an adviser a decade earlier.

FIFA filed court claims in Switzerland three months ago against Platini and Blatter to recover the payment - which led to both men being banned from football.

Following the ECHR's decision, football's world governing body has made it clear it expects its money back.

"FIFA has taken note of the decision of the European Court of Human Rights to reject the appeal of Mr Platini, which the Court considered to be manifestly ill-founded," read a statement.

"This judgement is in line with the decision of FIFA's Ethics Committee, which was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports and also by the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

"FIFA will continue to seek restitution of the CHF 2 million unduly paid by former FIFA President Joseph Blatter to Mr. Platini back in February 2011."