Sven-Goran Eriksson is a special guest on MNF

Sven-Goran Eriksson joins Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football.

The former England manager joins David Jones and Carragher, whom he managed during a five-year spell with England, in the MNF studio for the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Aston Villa.

As well as the weekend's action in the top flight, Eriksson will lift the lid on a successful managerial career during which he won 18 trophies, his appointment as the first foreign manager of England and his time in charge of the team.

Leicester vs A Villa Live on

Watch Sven-Goran Eriksson on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm

A huge month of football on Sky Sports...

Following derby defeat, Manchester City are back in action on Wednesday, March 11 when they take on Arsenal, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

The race for the top four continues to heat up as ex-manager Jose Mourinho welcomes in-form Manchester United to Tottenham on March 15, with the Merseyside derby also live on Sky on March 16 - a game which could hand Liverpool their Premier League title.

Two old London foes go head to head as Spurs host West Ham on Friday Night Football on March 20, before Liverpool's game with Crystal Palace rounds off a massive month in the top flight.

All the ways to watch...

Sky Sports subscribers can stream games shown live on Sky Sports via the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99, or a month pass for £33.99. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps.

Follow the Premier League with Sky Sports

From the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy: