Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen preview

Will Alfredo Morelos start against Leverkusen?

Team news and way to follow ahead of Rangers vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League last-16 first leg on Thursday.

Team news

Rangers will be without midfielder Scott Arfield, who is suffering with a hamstring problem and striker Jermain Defoe, who has a calf issue.

2:44 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Rangers

Steven Gerrard also has fitness concerns over midfielder Ryan Jack (heel), defender Filip Helander (foot), full-back James Tavernier (foot).

Meanwhile, Leverkusen forward Kevin Volland misses out with a foot injury.

1:55 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he is not delighted to be playing the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen without fans Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says he is not delighted to be playing the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen without fans

Opta facts

Rangers and Bayer Leverkusen last met back in the 1998-99 knockout stages of the UEFA Cup, with the Scottish side following up a 2-1 away win in Germany with a 1-1 draw at home to advance to the last 16.

This will only be Bayer Leverkusen's second visit to Scotland in all European competition following their 1-1 draw at Ibrox in November 1998.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Europa League (W3 D3), their longest unbeaten run in European competition (exc. qualifiers) since between October 2005 and December 2006 (12 games).

Ianis Hagi had a direct hand in three of Rangers' four goals against Braga in the last round (two goals, one assist); indeed, despite playing just two times for the Scottish side in the competition, only Borna Barisic (4) and Alfredo Morelos (7) have been involved in more of Rangers' goals so far this season.

1:15 Kris Boyd and James McFadden agree that Steven Gerrard will learn from Rangers' recent difficult spell Kris Boyd and James McFadden agree that Steven Gerrard will learn from Rangers' recent difficult spell

Charlie's prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are the favourites to go through. As much as Rangers have been a disaster in the Scottish Premiership, people have forgotten how well they have done in this competition.

They put out Braga, while picking up famous results against Porto and Feyenoord, who are all top sides. They have had a torrid run domestically, but there is no doubt that Steven Gerrard has done some wonderful stuff at Rangers. They have the Old Firm on Sunday but Rangers have to be all-in for the Europa League.

I do not fancy Rangers to go through in this tie, but they will get something in Glasgow. The lack of form from Alfredo Morelos has been pretty dramatic. He looks unfit and he looks as if he does not care.

But his reputation in the Europa League will matter to him. Decent clubs will want to watch him play against a very good side, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to turn up.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)