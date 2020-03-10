Coronavirus: Chelsea, Man Utd, Wolves to play European games behind closed doors

The Allianz Arena will be empty when Bayern Munich host Chelsea in the Champions League next week

Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolves are all set to play their European games behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns.

Chelsea travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich next Wednesday for their Champions League last-16 second leg, but that game will now be played without any supporters at the Allianz Arena.

The German champions sit in a comfortable position going into the match as they lead Chelsea 3-0 from the first leg.

Manchester United's Europa League last-16 first-leg match at LASK in Linz on Thursday will be also be played behind closed doors, after the Austrian Interior Minister said that the country was banning outdoor events of more than 500 people.

Austrian Bundesliga chairman Christian Ebenbauer said: "Of course we all prefer to watch atmospheric games with many spectators, but we are experiencing an exceptional situation across the country.

Manchester United travel to Austria on Thursday

"We fully trust the experts responsible and of course implement the measures to protect the population. Like other organisers, these measures are associated with massive organisational and financial challenges for us and our clubs."

Wolves' Europa League tie at Olympiakos on Thursday will also be played without fans, with the owner of the Greek club, Evangelos Marinakis, announcing he has the coronavirus.

Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis is self-isolating and says he 'feels good'

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he would prefer that the match in Athens was postponed, and that the decision to play without fans is not solving the problem.

"I understand the decision to play behind closed doors but what is the point of football? It doesn't make sense to play behind closed doors," he said.

2:25 Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says football should stop instead of games being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says football should stop instead of games being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus

"This is more than football. This is a social situation. Everybody is worried. Something has to be done. Closed doors in stadiums is not a solution. It's not normal."

Rangers are due to travel to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen next Thursday in their Europa League last-16 second-leg.

The Glasgow club has said that, at the moment, the fixture will be going ahead as planned but they "will endeavour to update supporters at every available opportunity."

A statement on the Rangers website added: "The club is in continuous dialogue with Bayer Leverkusen and the authorities over this upcoming fixture.

"The current situation is that the match will proceed as planned with supporters attending the game but this could change quickly and dramatically in the coming days. Direction will have to be taken from the German authorities."

Coronavirus: Key sporting developments