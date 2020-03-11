When is the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The Europa League quarter-final draw takes place on March 20

The 2020 Europa League final will take place in Gdansk on Wednesday May 27, and we are edging closer to discovering which two teams will be battling it out for the title in Poland.

Three British clubs - Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers - will hope to be in the hat for both the quarter-final and semi-final draws, which will take place on the same day.

When is the draw?

Wolves will hope to progress from their last-16 tie with Olympiakos

The Europa League quarter-final draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland at 12pm on Friday March 20, immediately after the last-eight draw for the Champions League.

How does the draw work?

Rangers' home tie against Leverkusen is still set to go ahead with supporters present at Ibrox

Like with the draw for the last 16, there are no seedings based on rankings or past performances and there will be no country protection meaning clubs from the same nation can be drawn against one another.

Who will be in the draw?

Eight of the 16 remaining teams will advance to the next stage:

Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR) vs FC Copenhagen (DEN)

Olympiakos (GRE) vs Wolves (ENG)

Rangers (SCO) vs Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

(SCO) vs Bayer Leverkusen (GER) Wolfsburg (GER) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Inter Milan (ITA) vs Getafe (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP) vs Roma (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) vs Basel (SWI)

LASK (AUS) vs Manchester United (ENG)

When are the last-eight ties?

Manchester United have been drawn to face LASK in the last 16

The first legs are scheduled for Thursday April 9, with the second legs to be held a week later on April 16.

All kick-offs will be at 8pm UK time though exceptions to this rule can be made by the UEFA administration.

What about the semi-finals?

The draw for the semi-finals takes place at 1pm on March 20, once the quarter-final draw has been concluded.

The first legs will be played on April 30, with the second legs a week later on May 7.