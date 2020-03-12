Danny Rose confident of place in England's Euro 2020 squad

Danny Rose has 29 caps for England

Danny Rose is confident he is in England manager Gareth Southgate’s plans for Euro 2020.

Rose has made six appearances for Newcastle since joining from Tottenham on loan in January.

The 29-year-old started England's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, but lost his place to Leicester's Ben Chilwell for the games against Kosovo and Montenegro.

Rose hopes playing more regular football will keep him in the plans of Southgate, who watched Newcastle's 0-0 draw with Burnley on February 29.

"Over the last three or four years with England, the manager first and foremost, he wants everybody playing," Rose told NUFC TV.

"But at the same time, he really, really respects and wants a good atmosphere and a good aura around the training camps, and that means a mix of youth and older players like myself and people who can help and are positive and can give advice.

"Obviously, I do need to be playing well, but it's not just about performances when the manager is picking his squads because you could be on the road for four or five weeks, so it's no good picking people who may be disruptive or stuff like that.

"I do feel confident that I'll be selected, but I don't think I'm just selected on performances. I do bring a lot to the camps and I know he realises that and I know he values that.

"I wish he'd picked a different game to come and watch. I messaged him after the game and we spoke a little bit and hopefully I'll get to see him when the next camp gets announced."