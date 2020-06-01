Manchester City transfer news and rumours

Manchester City midfielder Leroy Sane is reportedly being chased by Bayern Munich

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Manchester City - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Manchester City...

Kalidou Koulibaly - Manchester City would spend big to sign the Napoli defender - but could sign him for less than his £87m release clause.

City have launched a note of interest with the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis - and the defender's price could drop as low as £62m due to the coronavirus pandemic (The Transfer Window Podcast, May 31)

Lucas Hernandez - Bayern Munich are prepared to offer defender Hernandez to Manchester City as part of a deal to sign Leroy Sane (Manchester Evening News, May 30)

Facundo Pellistri - Manchester City and Newcastle United are trailing highly-rated young winger Facundo Pellistri (Daily Mail, May 29)

Leon Bailey - City have identified the Bayer Leverkusen winger as a replacement for Leroy Sane (Daily Mail, May 26)

Nelson Semedo - Pep Guardiola wants the Barcelona defender to challenge Kyle Walker at Manchester City next season (Daily Mail, May 23); City have told Barcelona they are not interested in a swap deal for Semedo that would include Joao Cancelo this summer (Daily Express, May 25)

Ismael Bennacer - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has made the AC Milan star a summer transfer target as the Spaniard looks to find an immediate replacement for the outgoing David Silva (Express, May 20).

Cody Drameh - Manchester City are tracking the Fulham teenager with the Premier League champions eyeing the 18-year-old right-back as one for the future (Mirror, May 20).

The latest on players linked with a Man City exit...

Leroy Sane - Bayern Munich have again risked the wrath of Manchester City by reigniting their public pursuit of Sane (The Sun, June 1); Bayern Munich's pursuit has ramped up after head coach Hansi Flick held telephone conversations with the Man City winger (SportBild, April 29); Bayern Munich remain determined to sign Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer despite the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic (Sky in Germany, May 1).

Bayern Munich have made a £35m bid for Sane after agreeing terms on a five-year deal with the City winger (Daily Mirror, May 6); City have insisted they have yet to receive an offer for Sane from Bayern Munich and are prepared to allow the Germany international to enter the final year of his contract. (May 7, The Guardian); Sane has been told he must be prepared to take a huge pay-cut if he is to join Bayern Munich (Star, May 21).

Sergio Aguero - Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is being eyed by Inter Milan as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, as the forward is edging closer to Barcelona (Daily Star, May 23).

David Silva - The Spaniard is expected to see out his 10th and final season with City despite his contract expiring on June 30 (The Times, May 14); City are confident the 34-year-old will agree to a short-term contract extension to allow the midfielder to see out the remainder of the season (ESPN, May 19)

Kevin De Bruyne - The Belgian has hinted he may have to leave Manchester City if their two-year ban from Champions League football is upheld by CAS

The latest Manchester City contract talk...

Kevin De Bruyne - The Beglium international is reportedly ready to open contract talks with Manchester City (The Sun, May 29)

Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City are poised to hand the striker a new deal worth £120,000-per-week to block mounting interest from Juventus. (The Sun, May 16)

David Silva - The midfielder is willing to sign a short-term deal to complete the season with Manchester City. (Daily Mirror, May 16)

Raheem Sterling - The England international could miss out on huge new deal at Manchester City due to coronavirus (Sunday Star, May 10)

