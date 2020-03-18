Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and more on this week's The Debate specials

Join Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and more on a special week of The Debate shows.

With the football season on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Sky Sports will be hosting five extended editions of The Debate this week from 7-9pm every evening with guests including pundits, football managers, players and those who have been at the forefront of organising the domestic game.

This week, live on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League, join the discussion on the issues currently facing football in light of the delay to the season, and what happens next as we hear from different viewpoints within the game on the situation.

The Debate schedule