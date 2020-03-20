The Debate and Sunday Supplement - watch on Sky Sports

Watch The Debate and Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports Premier League.

With the football season on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Sky Sports has been hosting extended editions of The Debate this week as pundits, football managers, players and those at the forefront of organising the domestic game have their say.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher took part in a special show on Thursday and The Debate continues on Friday as David Prutton is joined by Ryan Lowe and Paul Cook.

1:09 Gary Neville is hoping for a condensed 'festival of football' once the season does get back underway and thinks it could still be a memorable summer Gary Neville is hoping for a condensed 'festival of football' once the season does get back underway and thinks it could still be a memorable summer

Sunday Supplement

The Sunday Supplement returns this weekend as more top football writers discuss the issues facing the game.

Joining Jacqui Oatley will be Miguel Delaney, chief football writer for The Independent, Henry Winter, chief football writer for The Times and Oliver Holt, chief sports writer at the Mail on Sunday.

Watch the Sunday Supplement at 10am on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News.