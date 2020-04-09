Coronavirus: FA Council confirm end of seasons for some non-League, women's and grassroots football leagues

The FA Council has ratified a decision to conclude the 2019/20 season for non-League divisions below the National League and National Leagues North and South, women's and grassroots football, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced last month the unfinished campaigns for divisions beneath the National League's three tiers, as well as steps three to seven of the women's game would be expunged.

That caused considerable pushback from those involved, with clubs, administrators and MPs calling on the FA to think again, but the decision has been rubberstamped, with the FA Council voting "overwhelming in favour" of it.

A statement from the game's governing body read: "The FA Council has today ratified the decision to conclude the 2019/20 season across Steps 3-7 of the National League System, Tiers 3 to 7 of the women's football pyramid and the wider grassroots game.

"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, The FA has been working collaboratively with the leagues within the National League System , the Women's Football Board, the Women's Football Conference, and the wider grassroots game to identify the most appropriate way to conclude the 2019/20 season at each level.

"The request to end the 2019/20 season was taken to The FA Council by the representatives of the relevant committees having been fully supported by The FA Board.

"The FA Council's vote today was overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying the decision."

The decision has been met with frustration by a number of clubs, particularly some of those on track for promotion.

South Shields, top of the Bet Victor Northern Premier by 12 points, were among those against the proposal when it was originally brought forward.

Chairman Geoff Thompson said on Twitter the club are meeting with lawyers on Friday to assess their legal options.

I’m clearly disappointed to read the FA Council have ratified the decision to null and void the season for steps 3-7.

Dialogue already started with numerous clubs regarding next steps. Calls scheduled with lawyers tomorrow. — Geoff Thompson (@GeoffTChairman) April 9, 2020

Hinting they may not be alone in doing so, Thompson posted: "I'm clearly disappointed to read the FA Council have ratified the decision to null and void the season for steps 3-7.

"Dialogue already started with numerous clubs regarding next steps. Calls scheduled with lawyers tomorrow."