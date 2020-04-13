The Football Show: Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness, Ryan Giggs on new Sky Sports programme

The Football Show continues on Tuesday, with Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness - plus guests including Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

As well as plenty of topical debate and anecdotes, Pat Davison will be running through the stories making the back pages of the newspapers, while Martin Tyler's teaser will test your football knowledge. We will also round up the best and funniest clips from social media.

On the 21st anniversary of his incredible FA Cup goal against Arsenal, it's only right that Giggs joins the team to look back on one of the crowning moments of his career as a player. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will also join the team to discuss management life, how he's coping with some enforced downtime and what has been the secret of the Blades' incredible season to date.

Ryan Giggs' goal from April 1999 has gone down in FA Cup history

How has the coronavirus outbreak's affect on football changed people's lives and mentalities? Paul Merson will discuss the sheer impact of the past month and what happens next - with Antonio Rudiger, Souness and Carragher also providing their toughest 1-11 they've faced in their caeers.

