Watch the FIFA20 Stay and Play Cup live with Sky Sports

Trent Alexander-Arnold will represent Liverpool

Missing football? Football stars from around the world are taking part in the FIFA20 Stay and Play Cup, which you can watch right here.

Twenty professional footballers from 20 of Europe's most historic clubs are going head to head in support of Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

It's a knockout tournament with Trent Alexander-Arnold representing Liverpool, Cesar Azpilicueta playing for Chelsea, Phil Foden competing for Manchester City and Vinicius Jr turning out for Real Madrid. There will also be players from Tottenham, PSG, Roma, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund, to name but a few.

The Stay and Play Cup kicks off at 5pm UK time on April 15, and will run through to the final on April 19.

Follow the action on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel and see who claims the $1m charity donation to Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The tournament will also feature ways for fans and viewers to donate and support the ongoing global relief efforts to help tackle and strop the spread of COVID-19.