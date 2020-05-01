Marvin Sordell and Liam Rosenior join FA inclusion advisory board

Marvin Sordell becomes a member of the FA inclusion advisory board

Former professionals Marvin Sordell and Liam Rosenior have joined the Football Association's inclusion advisory board.

The IAB's remit is to promote equality and diversity within the national governing body and the wider game and is chaired by former Chelsea defender Paul Elliott.

In addition to Sordell and Rosenior, the FA also announced five further new members.

Anti-discrimination body Kick It Out's observer role will continue, now to be fulfilled by its chair Sanjay Bhandari, while Centre for Mental Health chief executive Sarah Hughes, KPMG's director of inclusion, diversity and social

equality Edleen John and Transport for London's director of inclusion and talent Staynton Brown have also joined.

Roya Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy will now represent the FA Youth Council, the FA said.

Sordell, who retired aged 28 in the summer of 2019 in a bid to protect his mental well-being, has also been extremely vocal on the subject of racism in the game.

The former Watford and Bolton player tweeted on Friday morning: "I'm really excited to be a part of this board, and hopefully be a part of helping create a better environment for the beautiful game in this country.

"As I made very clear throughout the process (of joining the board), I'm not interested in politics, or building any sort of career in football.

"I only want to help make change."