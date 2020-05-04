Gary Neville on Cristiano Ronaldo: He wants to overtake Pele

0:30 Follow the remarkable life and career of the Portuguese football icon in this candid documentary filmed over the course of 14 months Follow the remarkable life and career of the Portuguese football icon in this candid documentary filmed over the course of 14 months

Gary Neville believes his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo will want to overtake Pele's records and be seen as the best of all time.

The five-time World Player of the Year is one of the all-time greats and has scored 626 league goals in 838 appearances.

Ronaldo is not far off Pele's record of 650 league goals (in 694 league appearances), and the 35-year-old has not given any indication that he will be retiring soon.

Sky Sports' Neville played with Ronaldo during his breakthrough years at Manchester United, and says he had an "obsession" with scoring and being the best each day.

"His drive was out of the world at becoming the best in the world," he said. "He's probably the only person I've played with that would publicly announce that individual awards were important to him.

"He was absolutely driven to being the best in the world as by being that player would help my team - it was a very different angle of looking at it. What he's done over the years is so special and he has worked hard for it.

Pele won the world Cup with Brazil three times in his career

"He's got an obsession for scoring goals and applying himself every day. He's lifted his professionalism every single year. I've got no doubts he'll want to take over Pele's records - he wants to beat his numbers.

'I've got no doubts he wants to play, and Jamie [Carragher] mentioned James Milner wants to play into his late 30s - 40.

"I think he wants to be the greatest of all time and that's his sole purpose, understanding that if he does that over time the teams he plays for will win trophies and be successful."

