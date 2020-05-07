Arsenal's 1989 title triumph at Liverpool: Relive the against-all-odds victory on Sky Sports

0:30 Relive Arsenal's unbelievable last-gasp First Division win at Anfield in 1989, to snatch the title from Liverpool's hands on the final day, with a special documentary on Sky Sports this Friday. Relive Arsenal's unbelievable last-gasp First Division win at Anfield in 1989, to snatch the title from Liverpool's hands on the final day, with a special documentary on Sky Sports this Friday.

It was one of the most dramatic sporting triumphs, and now relive Arsenal's last-gasp title win at Liverpool in 1989 with the people who made it a reality.

Join Paul Merson, Ian Wright, Tony Adams, Lee Dixon, manager George Graham and more for the inside story of how Arsenal stunned Anfield and English football with an injury-time goal to snatch the First Division title out of Liverpool's hands with a 91st-minute winner on the final day of the season against their title rivals.

The Arsenal heroes from that season are reunited for a 90-minute documentary this Friday on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 8pm, featuring archive clips and previously unseen footage of an unforgettable night of football.

With the Gunners requiring a two-goal victory or more to clinch an unlikely first league trophy in 18 years, trailing Liverpool by three points and an inferior goal difference of four, even a second-half goal from striker-turned-pundit Alan Smith didn't look enough to take the trophy from Anfield - until Michael Thomas' last-gasp winner provided one of English football's most magical moments in injury time.

Also featuring interviews with match officials, famous fans and those who were there to experience the drama on the night, forget the lockdown with the definitive documentary on Arsenal's 1989 triumph.

Watch 89 live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm on Friday.