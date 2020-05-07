Watch ePL Invitational: Norwich vs Chelsea, Leicester vs Southampton

Watch the second week of the ePL Invitational live and free on Sky Sports right here - with celebrities and players going head to head.

As the second edition of the virtual tournament reaches the quarter-final stage, there are no more celebrities or non-footballers left in the competition.

Here's the line-up for Friday:

3pm: Leicester (James Maddison) vs Southampton (Michael Obafemi)

4pm: Burnley (Charlie Taylor) vs Aston Villa (Keinan Davis)

5pm: Sheff Utd (John Egan) vs Brighton (Aaron Connolly)

6pm: Norwich (Max Aarons) vs Chelsea( Emerson)

The ePL Invitational runs from Tuesday to Saturday this week, with the four winners from round one joining the last 16 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The quarter-finals will be held on Friday and the last four will be whittled down to just one winner from 5pm on Saturday. Who will follow Diogo Jota and triumph this time?

Watch live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League or on the Sky Sports YouTube channel by clicking or tapping play above.