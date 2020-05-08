ePL Invitational: Leicester vs Southampton, Burnley vs Aston Villa, Sheffield Utd vs Brighton, Norwich vs Chelsea

Watch the quarter-finals of the ePL Invitational live and free on Sky Sports right here - with celebrities and players going head to head.

The second edition of the virtual tournament continues as we enter the last eight, with four big ties to set up Saturday's semi-finals.

Friday's action kicks off from 3pm - just click or tap on each video from the time stated to watch a live stream of each clash.

3pm: Leicester (James Maddison) vs Southampton (Michael Obafemi)

4pm: Burnley (Charlie Taylor) vs Aston Villa (Keinan Davis)

5pm: Sheffield United (John Egan) vs Brighton (Aaron Connolly)

6pm: Norwich (Max Aarons) vs Chelsea (Emerson)

Watch live on the Sky Sports YouTube channel by clicking or tapping play above.