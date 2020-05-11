Sunday Supplement on what the future holds for EFL

6:01 What next for the EFL? What next for the EFL?

With the future of this season's EFL still very much in doubt, the Sunday Supplement panel debate all the thorny issues over its possible return to action.

Reports in the Athletic last week claimed that the EFL will tell clubs in League One and League Two there is no chance of playing any more games this season and ask them to vote on a method to decide promotion and relegation.

However, taking such a step would have huge ramifications for both the players and supporters of EFL clubs up and down the country, while deciding to return to action behind closed doors though would also have equally serious consequences for those in charge of the clubs.

Clubs in the lower leagues can’t afford to play football with no money coming through the turnstiles Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer, ESPN

As such, there is no easy answer to the current situation in the Championship and Leagues One and Two, with the panel discussing the various options now facing the EFL…

The Championship will inevitably follow suit

Mark Ogden - senior football writer, ESPN: "The Championship will wait as long as possible before they have to take that step, but again there will be a lot of clubs in the Championship who are facing financial difficulty in the sense that playing behind closed doors will be disastrous from them.

"I wouldn't be surprised if two or three weeks down the line, we get to a situation where the Championship follows League One and League Two, but they will find a way to get the playoffs done.

"Obviously, you've got the thorny issue at the top with Leeds and West Brom. Leeds are seven points clear of third place and West Brom are six points clear of (third-placed) Fulham, but Fulham would argue with a six-point gap to West Brom, they could climb into the top two. But it may be a case of having to settle the top two and then play off the remaining four.

"But the Championship is always a very tight league. There are probably clubs down in tenth or 11th who could say they are being denied the chance of a play-off place.

Parker's Fulham side are currently just six points off second-placed West Brom with nine Championship games left to play

"I do think, inevitably, the Championship will follow suit in the weeks to come because it's going to be so difficult to resolve. It's a 24-team league. You are talking about 100 games to play and no one has even addressed the issue of neutral venues in the Championship.

"One of the big issues with neutral venues in the Premier League is the fear of fans congregating outside games. Liverpool haven't won the title for 30 years - when they win the title, there is a concern there will be thousands of Liverpool fans turning up, which in ordinary times would happen.

"That's going to be dealt with by neutral venues, but what happens in the Championship if Leeds play at Elland Road and they win promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years? How are they going to police that? How are they going to stop Leeds fans turning up in large numbers?

"These are the issues that have to be addressed in the Championship, just as they have to be addressed in the Premier League. Whenever you find a solution, you find a problem."

League One and Two clubs now want an end to this

Andy Dunn - chief sports writer, the Mirror: "It's going to be tough. My worry for League One and League Two is not the fact it's going to be cancelled and not how they are going to navigate their way through the promotion and relegation issues, but when are they going to come back and how this absence is affecting them?

"Because these are clubs whose existence relies on the revenue that comes through on matchdays very much more so than clubs higher up the pyramid.

"In terms of how it's going to be decided, this PPG (points per game), the weighted home and away actually makes a bit of sense to me. They take your average points from your home games and apply them to your remaining home games, and likewise with the away games.

1:12 Gary Neville says it is 'extremely unlikely' League One and League Two will resume their seasons without significant funding from the Premier League Gary Neville says it is 'extremely unlikely' League One and League Two will resume their seasons without significant funding from the Premier League

"It seems a relatively fair system to me, even just a normal points-per-game average would seem fair. I don't think it would provoke the sort of legal backlash that you would expect higher up the pyramid.

"Clubs in League One and League Two are probably at their wits end now and they want an end to this, they want a quick end to this and they want to start formulating plans of how they are going to come back, whether it be a few months' time, or likely the start of next year or more likely in a year's time, who knows.

"The long-term implications of these clubs are far more important and need far more consideration than the short-term issues of who's promoted and who's relegated."

I understand why Leagues One and Two must call it a day

Ogden: "There are clubs that are beginning to look at the next 12 months and maybe they don't even play for another 12 months. I saw last week that Bradford suspended season-ticket sales because they've been told they can't expect fans inside stadiums for the rest of this year. How can they sell season tickets? How can they generate the money they need?

"Clubs in the lower leagues will be killed if they come back and play football in the next few weeks because they can't afford to play football with no money coming through the turnstiles. They will have to pay wages, bonuses, win bonuses and appearance money, so for them, they have to end the season.

"But the long-term issues for those clubs is how do they survive the next 12 months because if they face even six months without fans coming through the turnstiles, they can't pay the wages.

Bradford have stopped selling season tickets for next season amid fears it will be played behind closed doors

"In League Two, the average player salary is £1,200 a week, which to the average man on the street is a decent wage, but at a football club, it's hard to generate the funds to pay that money to a squad of 20 players. So I can understand why EFL Leagues One and Two have to call it a day.

"The safest way for them to get through the next six to 12 months is perhaps to mothball the clubs and unfortunately for a lot of players, say: 'Sorry, but when your contract ends on the June 30, we can't afford to pay you next season. We're going to have to ride this out.'

"Obviously, for people the priority is here and now, but what people aren't realising is that whenever this season ends, next season is going to be so disruptive, certainly in the lower leagues that we might not see Leagues One and Two next season.

"We might have to wait until August 2021 before we see the likes of Accrington and Rochdale play again because it's going to be so difficult to play without fans coming through the turnstiles."

It's a non-starter for those bottom two leagues to resume

Paul Hayward - chief sports writer at The Telegraph: "I watched Rick Parry's appearance for the DCMS this week and there were some really shocking and frightening statistics in there.

"Clubs in Leagues One and Two, it will actually cost them money to play football in the next three or four months and, for example, the wage bill of the football league clubs is about a £1billion a year.

"Their income from television is £100m. They rely on gate money for about 36 per cent of their income. Playing behind closed doors for lower league clubs is a disastrous proposition because it will actually cost them and that's on top of the medical and scientific costs of testing and so on, which I see there is some suggestion that the Premier League might help them with, but it's a non-starter for those bottom two leagues to resume.

1:00 Former Leeds defender Danny Mills says the parachute payments received by relegated Premier League clubs is not being used correctly Former Leeds defender Danny Mills says the parachute payments received by relegated Premier League clubs is not being used correctly

"The Championship is another interesting case because there, wages are running on average at a 106 per cent of turnover, so the Championship business model doesn't make any sense at all, particularly in this climate.

"We do fixate with the Premier League understandably, but of course more people watch football league football than they do Premier League football and there's an awful lot of people out there worried about their club and whether they can survive this turbulence.

"Personally, I think points-per-game is nonsensical. It's a completely arbitrary and random way of deciding the season, but at the same time I do understand there is no ideal resolution, particularly when it comes to promotion and relegation."

A growing sense of resentment in the lower leagues to the noises coming out of the Premier League

Ogden: "The players in the lower leagues are desperate to play again because their career is their career. They operate to short one- or two-year contracts. They are not on lucrative five-year contracts that you see in the Premier League and there is a growing sense of resentment in the lower leagues to the noises coming out of the Premier League.

"Somebody said to me it's okay telling people from your poolside in your holiday home that you don't want to play again. Talk about a guy that's got two kids, a mortgage and he doesn't know when his next contract is going to be.

Somebody told me it's OK telling people from your poolside in your holiday home you don't want to play again. Talk about a guy that's got two kids, a mortgage and he doesn't know when his next contract is going to be Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer, ESPN

"If you play in League One or League Two and the season ends, then you might be out of work for a year. There are very few players in the lower leagues with second jobs. There are some and some have been quite smart in terms of thinking ahead, but the vast majority of footballers in Leagues One and Two survive solely on their income from football.

"If they aren't going to play for a year, they can't survive being furloughed for a year because it won't cover the costs. Again, this is a big issue down in the lower leagues whereby the clubs can't really contemplate playing, but the players can't contemplate not playing. That's another issue that has to be addressed in this whole mess."

The players will pick up the bill for all the football league clubs' financial mismanagement over decades

Hayward: "The football league clubs have got Deloitte looking at their accounts. The reason for that is they want to be able to go to the players and say: 'None of these figures add up. We are in dire straits.' They are hoping the players will then say: 'Sorry we didn't realise. We didn't look at the books properly and now we've understood that argument, we'll all take a 50 per cent pay cut next time around.'

4:58 Gary Neville calls on the Premier League to do a deal to help keep League One and League Two clubs afloat Gary Neville calls on the Premier League to do a deal to help keep League One and League Two clubs afloat

"My worry is that, in the end, it's the players who will pick up the bill for all the financial mismanagement of football league clubs over decades."