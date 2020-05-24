Inside Robbie Fowler's 10,000-mile trust plan for Brisbane Roar players

Robbie Fowler is keeping tabs on his Brisbane Roar players despite being back in England

Brisbane Roar head coach Robbie Fowler has put "a lot of trust" in his players and their fitness plans from 10,000 miles away, the club's captain has said.

Tom Aldred and his team-mates remain in regular contact with Fowler, who has returned to the UK after the suspension of the A-League in Australia.

Aldred says the former Liverpool striker remains 'brilliant with his feet' having shown so in training sessions before the start of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

"He's put a lot of responsibility on the fitness coaches here to keep the boys fit," Aldred told Sky Sports News from Links Hope Island in Queensland.

Brisbane captain Tom Aldred, along with the rest of the squad, have been given fitness plans by Fowler

"He went back to the UK when we knew the season was going to be postponed for a while, which is obviously understandable.

"He's got a family back there and it was a massive sacrifice for him to come here without his family and I can imagine that being tough for him. He's stayed in touch and he spoke to us on WhatsApp and video messenger.

"The gaffer's put sports scientists in touch with us. He's put a lot of trust in the people at the club. As a squad, we're ultra-fit. Training and the conditions here are tough; it's hot, it's tropical.

"He's been giving lads plans and checking in and seeing how our fitness is. The boys are going to need to be fit and it could be a two or three day turnaround [when games resume] so fitness is going to be key."

Fowler's side won their last three matches prior to the suspension of the A-League

Brisbane are fourth-placed in the A-League and Aldred has called a proposed 'hub' plan to finish this season's game in one location in August a 'great idea'.

His team-mates include former Celtic striker Scott McDonald and former Rochdale midfielder Brad Inman.

McDonald, and the club's forwards, can expect more direct training drills from Fowler when they return.

"He's always in the ears of the strikers," he smiles. "His finishing is as good as I've seen, to be fair. He's very, very good. When he does like to get involved with the lads up front, he can finish that's for sure.

"He joins in little boxes and the little rondos and he's brilliant with his feet. He does his bit of fitness work now and again. His ability is there for all to see. I always give him a bit of banter because, when he's on my team, he never tracks any runners, but he ends up putting the ball in the net."

Fowler has been sharing striking advice with the likes of former Celtic forward Scott McDonald

Aldred, a Manchester United supporter, has joked with Fowler about curtailing the season after Liverpool's runaway success in the Premier League.

"I've said they should knock it on the head and finish it," he laughs. "I was giving him a bit of banter before this all broke out, and he just couldn't wait to get the games done so Liverpool can be crowned champions which, obviously, they do, as much as it pains me to say, deserve it."

EFL clubs 'need government support'

Aldred, a former defender at Bury, Blackpool and Accrington Stanley, has called on the authorities to offer financial support to clubs in the lower leagues.

"League One and League Two rely heavily on gate receipts," he says. "As a football player, football without fans is nothing. A lot of clubs will struggle because they rely heavily on gate receipts.

1:57 Fleetwood manager Joey Barton would like to see the League One season completed, but feels the conclusion to the campaign must be fair for everyone Fleetwood manager Joey Barton would like to see the League One season completed, but feels the conclusion to the campaign must be fair for everyone

"You're going to have to let fans get back through the gates at some point, hopefully sooner rather than later from a safety aspect. There's going to have to be a lot of funding in place from government to keep clubs alive because clubs have fans and families and it's almost a religion to these fans.

"To let these clubs die off, in these types of circumstances, would be horrific. I'm sure some will need some support, and hopefully governments and different unions can give them that."

SPFL 'right' to end season

Aldred has supported the decision of the Scottish Professional Football League [SPFL] to end their seasons.

In May 2018, he played in a Scottish Cup final for Motherwell, against Celtic, and his former club has finished third in the Scottish Premiership.

"Great decision, really happy with it," Aldred says. "It was probably the right thing to do up there. I know they'd had a lot of discussions. You will go away and know you've not played the right amount of games. However, as a player, when you look at the season as a whole, you come away from it, maybe in a month or two's time, you will know yourselves if you've done yourself justice."

Tears and cheers at Wembley

Three years ago, Aldred limped off the pitch in tears at Wembley after only half an hour during their play-off final against Exeter.

"I was frustrated and devastated," he reflects. "I knew early on I had an Achilles problem and that I wasn't going to last the 90 minutes. I remember the opposition manager from Exeter [Paul Tisdale] was very consoling. As soon as I got in the changing room, I remember thinking 'just get the job done lads' and fortunately we managed to get it over the line."

After spending time in an ice bath, Aldred was able to lead his side up to the royal box and celebrate his side's 2-1 win.

"The whole emotions came out in the day," he says. "We had a really good manager in Gary Bowyer, who galvanised the squad and we had some good players in there, players who've had really good careers.

"You see many clubs dropping to League Two and it takes them years to get out of it, but we bounced back straight away, and put Blackpool in a position where they're on the up.

"It was an amazing day, to get promoted at Wembley, as captain, and lift the trophy at Wembley is a proud moment and one that I will look back on. I can't believe it was three years ago, it seems like yesterday."