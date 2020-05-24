Portsmouth vs Salford: Virtual Leasing.com Trophy Final!

8:17 Watch Portsmouth's Steve Seddon take on Salford City's Ibou Touray in a FIFA match to decide the Leasing.com Trophy Final! Watch Portsmouth's Steve Seddon take on Salford City's Ibou Touray in a FIFA match to decide the Leasing.com Trophy Final!

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Leasing.com Trophy Final is currently postponed but together with Leasing.com, EA and the two finalist clubs, we have brought a new experience to the homes of Portsmouth and Salford City fans, with the help of a couple of familiar faces.

The Virtual Final was played in a 1vs1 format, with players Steve Seddon and Ibou Touray representing Pompey and Salford respectively, so fans can enjoy from the safety of their own homes.

But who came out on top? Watch the video at the top of the page to find out!