Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United beyond this season, says 'close friend' Adnan Januzaj

Paul Pogba has long been linked with a move away from Manchester United

Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United beyond this season, according to his "close friend" and former team-mate Adnan Januzaj.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid or former side Juventus this summer, and admitted himself last year he was looking for a "new challenge" in his career.

Januzaj struck up a close friendship with Pogba during their time in the United academy together and the Belgium international has claimed his close friend is set to stay at Old Trafford.

Pogba and Adnan Januzaj played in the United academy together and remain close friends

"I think he will stay," Januzaj told Het Nieuwsblad. "Paul and I are still close. We have known each other since we were kids when we were in the United academy. Our families are also friends and we all keep in touch. That will never change."

Pogba's contract at United is due to expire next year but the club has the option to trigger a one-year extension to his deal.

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

The World Cup winner has made just eight appearances in all competitions during an injury-hit season, but is back to full fitness as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares his side for the Premier League's return.

United are due to face Tottenham away on June 19 - live on Sky Sports - when they will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches in all competitions.

Pogba is back in training after suffering an injury-hit season so far

'Van Gaal didn't give me fair opportunities'

Januzaj looked destined for a successful career at Old Trafford when he broke into the first team as a teenager under former United manager David Moyes.

He became a key part of Moyes' side but struggled to establish himself when the Scot was sacked and replaced by Louis van Gaal.

After a couple of loan spells, Januzaj left Old Trafford permanently for Real Sociedad in 2017 and believes he was not given a fair chance to succeed by the Dutchman.

Januzaj could not force his way into former United manager Louis van Gaal's plans

"Ah, Louis van Gaal. I really should not be defending myself against him, I think the statistics say it all," he said.

"Every time I made the difference with an assist or a goal, I was always out of the team for the next match. It was the same with Memphis (Depay).

"He does not speak the truth if he says that he gave us plenty of opportunities, it's as simple as that. Fortunately, there are plenty of people at Manchester United who do value my talent."

1:00 Manchester United played West Brom in two friendlies behind closed doors on Friday ahead of the return of the Premier League Manchester United played West Brom in two friendlies behind closed doors on Friday ahead of the return of the Premier League

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

1:00 There is nothing in sport like a comeback #IAmSport There is nothing in sport like a comeback #IAmSport

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.