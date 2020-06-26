Premier League chief Richard Masters to face DCMS committee

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters will again face questions from the DCMS committee next week

The top-flight season resumed on June 17 after a break of 100 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Liverpool crowned champions on Thursday following Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea.

The league was originally suspended on March 13 because of the Covid-19 outbreak and Masters outlined to the chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee Julian Knight in April how Premier League clubs stood to lose over £1billion if the competition was curtailed.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday

The DCMS has confirmed it will again hear from Masters next week who will face scrutiny over the decisions behind the restart and the challenges the league faced, particularly around testing.

Masters will also be asked about the impact on the state of finances in football both within the Premier League, but also in the lower leagues and in the women's game.

The disproportionate impact of having no fans in stadiums will be more harshly felt lower down the pyramid as matchday revenue makes up a higher proportion of clubs' income.

Previously the government has made it known it would like to see the benefits of a successful Premier League restart shared with clubs in the lower divisions.

The Lawn Tennis Association and Sport England will also be consulted

However, Masters stated the league needs to safeguard its own finances before being able to commit to supporting the EFL, on top of what it already distributes in solidarity payments.

The committee will also take evidence from the Lawn Tennis Association's chief executive Scott Lloyd to assess the impact on recreational sports and how the crisis has brought new opportunities to widen access to sport.

To look at the impact on women's sport, Ali Donnelly, executive director of digital, marketing and communications for Sport England's 'This Girl Can' campaign, will be consulted with questions on the effects of lockdown on activity rates and what the crisis could mean for the culture of women's sport in the UK.

Last month the committee hosted EFL chairman Rick Parry, as well as ECB chief executive Tom Harrison and the RFU's Bill Sweeney to discuss the potential financial implications of coronavirus.