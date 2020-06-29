FA to make 124 positions redundant and predicts £300m loss due to coronavirus impact

The Football Association is to make 124 positions redundant as its chief executive set out the "irreversible" impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the national governing body.

The FA is predicting to make a £300m loss, and the organisation's CEO Mark Bullingham says it will now have to cut head count.

"Today we are proposing to make 124 positions redundant," he said in a statement.

"Because we halted recruitment the day we left the offices in March, we are able to take 42 vacant positions out of the structure, which means that we are proposing to remove 82 roles from the organisation.

"We recognise that this is an incredibly difficult time for those employees who have been affected by these proposals and we will do everything we can to support them during a consultation period, which will start soon.

"All areas of the FA will be affected. One of the most difficult decisions a board and a senior management team have to make is taking really tough financial decisions in the face of a financial crisis which could result in people losing their jobs.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham highlighted revenue loss from events planned to take place at Wembley

"We need to save £75m a year and we've got a £300m potential hole to fill over the next four years."

Bullingham said the crisis would force the organisation to focus on its "key priorities".

"We have a responsibility to preserve our core functions that regulate and serve English football," he said. "We also have a duty to support our men's and women's senior teams in their efforts to win major tournaments.

"That means we have set out in our proposals some difficult choices because we do not think we can afford to do all the things that we did before. We believe the impact of this crisis is to force us to focus more than ever on our key priorities."

Bullingham highlighted the loss of revenue from events planned to take place at Wembley Stadium since March, and of revenue they would normally have expected from future events such as music concerts in August and the regular NFL matches in October.

He said it was important to act now, saying it would remove the need to repeat this exercise next year even in the FA's worst-case scenario.