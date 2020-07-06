Scottish Premiership fixtures 2020/21: New season on Sky Sports
From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football
Celtic will kick off their Scottish Premiership title defence at home to Hamilton Academical on August 2, while Rangers travel to Aberdeen on August 1, with both games live on Sky Sports.
Neil Lennon's Celtic side, who were crowned champions for the ninth successive season in May after the SPFL opted to curtail the 2019/20 campaign, are looking for a 10th straight title, and will host the Accies at Celtic Park in a 4.30pm kick-off on the Sunday, while Steven Gerrard's Rangers are at Pittodrie at 5.30pm on the Saturday.
Also on the opening week, Motherwell's trip to Ross County on August 3 will be live on Sky Sports, while all 12 Scottish Premiership teams will be shown live on Sky Sports in August, with more live fixtures to be announced from September onwards.
The first Old Firm clash of the season is scheduled for October 17 at Celtic Park, with a January 2 date for the first Ibrox clash, and another at Celtic Park on March 20 before the league split.
Champions Celtic will be live on Sky Sports four times in August - away clashes at Kilmarnock (August 9), St Mirren (August 12) and Dundee United (August 22), while Rangers will be live on Sky Sports away at Livingston (August 16) and at Hamilton (August 29).
Lennon: 10th title would be monumental
Celtic manager Neil Lennon told Sky Sports News that a 10th straight title would be "monumental" for the club, and admits there will be a lot of hype surrounding that potential feat...
"We're very excited. It's great to have the players back the last few weeks. It's a big season for us domestically and on the European front as well.
"We've got to just take it as the next title really. For some of the players that will come it will be the first, for some it will be the 10th, but we have to keep a balance and just say 'look this is the next challenge to win'.
"There's going to be a lot of hype surrounding it from the outside and we've just got to find our levels and our consistency as quickly as we possibly can. It is monumental what we're going for but we can't let that distract us from playing the games, and not looking too far ahead."
Boyd: Rangers need consistency to challenge
Sky Sports' Kris Boyd believes Rangers need to find consistency throughout the entire season to challenge Celtic, having dropped off following last season's winter break...
"The consistency from both Old Firm clubs last year was unbelievable, right up until the winter break. It's really important that Rangers can continue that for the full season, because that has been their problem.
"I think there has maybe been a drop of form or loss of confidence since they came back from the winter break, but they won't have that break this season.
"Hopefully we can have a title challenge where Rangers push Celtic all the way. There's no doubt there is quality within that dressing room, when they come up against Celtic 11 vs 11 they can win those games, but sometimes Rangers need to find a way of grinding out results.
"But credit to Celtic, who were unbelievable, and went on a terrific run and blew everyone away."
Doncaster can't wait for football's return
Speaking on Sky Sports News, SPFL CEO Neil Doncaster says fans have been starved of football for four months, and cannot wait to get going again to show the world what the Scottish game is all about...
"We've waited four months, without a ball kicked in Scottish football, so we're very much looking forward to coming back on August 1 and showing the world what Scottish football is all about.
"We've got to remember that per head of the population, Scottish football has the highest attendances of anywhere in Europe, and that's for a reason. The passion, the drama, the excitement that the audience in Scotland have got used to will be available across Sky Sports.
"We've looked forward very much to having an exclusive partnership with Sky Sports - that was the way the Scottish Premier League started in 1998 - and we've waited many years to get back to an exclusive relationship with Sky Sports.
"We've been starved of football for four months. We're working closely with the Scottish government and our hope very much is to work with them on plans that will see friendlies returning very quickly, the game resuming competitively on August 1, and fans returning to stadia as soon as is safely possible.
"The twice-weekly test regime for players has been very successful, we've had a positive test, but out of nearly 1,000 tests so far."
McInnes: We want to be competitive
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes told Sky Sports News that the club wants to be competitive in both the league and cup competitions after finishing fourth last season and outside the qualification places for Europe...
"We want to compete and we've managed to do that for seven years in a row. To compete in and qualify for Europe, you need to have had a decent campaign. But it's not just enough for us, that. We don't set out to finish in fourth or fifth position, we want to try and make sure we're competitive, get off to a good start if we can and then at the turn of the year in that final run-in, we can assess what we're capable of doing.
"Our job at Aberdeen is to bring silverware and to be competitive. We've put a squad together who wants to be that but if you can qualify for Europe and land a few blows on the Old Firm and other teams as we go along, and try to mix it and be as competitive as we can for as long as we can in the league, then great. Certainly, the cups offer clubs like ourselves the best chance to bring silverware."
Scottish Premiership 2020/21 fixtures:
August 1: Dundee United vs St Johnstone
August 1: Hibernian vs Kilmarnock
August 1: St Mirren vs Livingston
August 1: Aberdeen vs Rangers - 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 2: Celtic vs Hamilton Academical - 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 3: Ross County vs Motherwell - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 8: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen - 12.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 8: Hamilton Academical vs Ross County
August 8: Livingston vs Hibernian
August 8: Motherwell vs Dundee United
August 8: Rangers vs St Mirren
August 9: Kilmarnock vs Celtic - 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 11: Dundee United vs Hibernian - 6pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 12: Aberdeen vs Hamilton
August 12: Motherwell vs Livingston
August 12: Rangers vs St Johnstone
August 12: Ross County vs Kilmarnock
August 12: St Mirren vs Celtic - 6pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 15: Celtic vs Aberdeen
August 15: Hamilton Academical vs St Mirren
August 15: Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone
August 15: Ross County vs Dundee United
August 15: Hibernian vs Motherwell - 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 16: Livingston vs Rangers - 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 22: Aberdeen vs Livingston
August 22: Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical
August 22: Rangers vs Kilmarnock
August 22: St Mirren vs Ross County
August 22: Dundee Utd vs Celtic - 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 23: St Johnstone vs Hibs - 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 29: Celtic vs Motherwell
August 29: Kilmarnock vs Dundee United
August 29: Livingston vs Ross County
August 29: St Johnstone vs St Mirren
August 29: Hamilton vs Rangers - 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
August 30: Hibernian vs Aberdeen - 4.30pm, kick-off, live on Sky Sports
September 12: Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock
September 12: Livingston vs Hamilton Academical
September 12: Motherwell vs St Johnstone
September 12: Rangers vs Dundee United
September 12: Ross County vs Celtic
September 12: St Mirren vs Hibernian
September 19: Aberdeen vs Motherwell
September 19: Celtic vs Livingston
September 19: Dundee United vs St Mirren
September 19: Hibernian vs Rangers
September 19: Kilmarnock vs Hamilton Academical
September 19: St Johnstone vs Ross County
September 26: Celtic vs Hibernian
September 26: Hamilton Academical vs Dundee United
September 26: Livingston vs St Johnstone
September 26: Motherwell vs Rangers
September 26: Ross County vs Aberdeen
September 26: St Mirren vs Kilmarnock
October 2: Aberdeen vs St Mirren
October 2: Dundee United vs Livingston
October 2: Hibernian vs Hamilton Academical
October 2: Kilmarnock vs Motherwell
October 2: Rangers vs Ross County
October 2: St Johnstone vs Celtic
October 17: Celtic vs Rangers
October 17: Dundee United vs Aberdeen
October 17:Hamilton Academical vs St Johnstone
October 17: Livingston vs Kilmarnock
October 17: Ross County vs Hibernian
October 17: St Mirren vs Motherwell
October 24: Aberdeen vs Celtic
October 24: Kilmarnock vs Hibernian
October 24: Motherwell vs Ross County
October 24: Rangers vs Livingston
October 24: St Johnstone vs Dundee United
October 24: St Mirren vs Hamilton Academical
October 31: Celtic vs St Mirren
October 31: Dundee United vs Ross County
October 31: Hamilton Academical vs Aberdeen
October 31: Hibernian vs St Johnstone
October 31: Kilmarnock vs Rangers
October 31: Livingston vs Motherwell
November 6: Aberdeen vs Hibernian
November 6: Motherwell vs Celtic
November 6: Rangers vs Hamilton Academical
November 6: Ross County vs Livingston
November 6: St Johnstone vs Kilmarnock
November 6: St Mirren vs Dundee United
November 21: Dundee United vs Hamilton Academical
November 21: Hibernian vs Celtic
November 21: Kilmarnock vs Ross County
November 21: Livingston vs St Mirren
November 21: Rangers vs Aberdeen
November 21: St Johnstone vs Motherwell
December 5: Celtic vs St Johnstone
December 5: Hamilton Academical vs Kilmarnock
December 5: Livingston vs Dundee United
December 5: Motherwell vs Hibernian
December 5: Ross County vs Rangers
December 5: St Mirren vs Aberdeen
December 12: Aberdeen vs Ross County
December 12: Celtic vs Kilmarnock
December 12: Dundee United vs Rangers
December 12: Hamilton Academical vs Hibernian
December 12: Motherwell vs St Mirren
December 12: St Johnstone vs Livingston
December 19: Hibernian vs Dundee United
December 19: Kilmarnock vs Aberdeen
December 19: Livingston vs Celtic
December 19: Rangers vs Motherwell
December 19: Ross County vs Hamilton Academical
December 19: St Mirren vs St Johnstone
December 23: Celtic vs Ross County
December 23: Dundee United vs Kilmarnock
December 23: Hamilton Academical vs Livingston
December 23: Hibernian vs St Mirren
December 23: Motherwell vs Aberdeen
December 23: St Johnstone vs Rangers
December 26: Aberdeen vs St Johnstone
December 26: Dundee United vs Motherwell
December 26: Hamilton Academical vs Celtic
December 26: Kilmarnock vs Livingston
December 26: Rangers vs Hibernian
December 26: Ross County vs St Mirren
December 30: Celtic vs Dundee United
December 30: Hibernian vs Ross County
December 30: Livingston vs Aberdeen
December 30: Motherwell vs Kilmarnock
December 30: St Johnstone vs Hamilton Academical
December 30: St Mirren vs Rangers
January 2: Aberdeen vs Dundee United
January 2: Hamilton Academical vs Motherwell
January 2: Hibernian vs Livingston
January 2: Kilmarnock vs St Mirren
January 2: Rangers vs Celtic
January 2: Ross County vs St Johnstone
January 9: Aberdeen vs Rangers
January 9: Celtic vs Hibernian
January 9: Dundee United vs St Johnstone
January 9: Kilmarnock vs Hamilton Academical
January 9: Livingston vs Ross County
January 9: St Mirren vs Motherwell
January 16: Celtic vs Livingston
January 16: Hamilton Academical vs Dundee United
January 16: Hibernian vs Kilmarnock
January 16: Motherwell vs Rangers
January 16: Ross County vs Aberdeen
January 16: St Johnstone vs St Mirren
January 23: Aberdeen vs Motherwell
January 23: Dundee United vs Hibernian
January 23: Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone
January 23: Livingston vs Hamilton Academical
January 23: Rangers vs Ross County
January 23: St Mirren vs Celtic
January 27: Celtic vs Hamilton Academical
January 27: Dundee United vs St Mirren
January 27: Hibernian vs Rangers
January 27: Livingston vs Kilmarnock
January 27: Ross County vs Motherwell
January 27: St Johnstone vs Aberdeen
February 3: Aberdeen vs Livingston
February 3: Hamilton Academical vs Ross County
February 3: Kilmarnock vs Celtic
February 3: Motherwell vs Dundee United
February 3: Rangers vs St Johnstone
February 3: St Mirren vs Hibernian
February 6: Celtic vs Motherwell
February 6: Hamilton Academical vs Rangers
February 6: Hibernian vs Aberdeen
February 6: Livingston vs St Johnstone
February 6: Ross County vs Dundee United
February 6: St Mirren vs Kilmarnock
February 13: Aberdeen vs St Mirren
February 13: Dundee United vs Livingston
February 13: Motherwell vs Hamilton Academical
February 13: Rangers vs Kilmarnock
February 13: Ross County vs Hibernian
February 13: St Johnstone vs Celtic
February 27: Celtic vs Aberdeen
February 27: Hamilton Academical vs St Johnstone
February 27: Hibernian vs Motherwell
February 27: Kilmarnock vs Dundee United
February 27: Livingston vs Rangers
February 27: St Mirren vs Ross County
March 6: Aberdeen vs Hamilton Academical
March 6: Dundee United vs Celtic
March 6: Motherwell vs Livingston
March 6: Rangers vs St Mirren
March 6: Ross County vs Kilmarnock
March 6: St Johnstone vs Hibernian
March 20: Celtic vs Rangers
March 20: Dundee United vs Aberdeen
March 20: Hamilton Academical vs St Mirren
March 20: Kilmarnock vs Motherwell
March 20: Livingston vs Hibernian
March 20: St Johnstone vs Ross County
April 3: Aberdeen vs Kilmarnock
April 3: Hibernian vs Hamilton Academical
April 3: Motherwell vs St Johnstone
April 3: Rangers vs Dundee United
April 3: Ross County vs Celtic
April 3: St Mirren vs Livingston
Post-split dates
Saturday April 17
Saturday April 24
Saturday May 1
Wednesday, May 12
Saturday May 15
