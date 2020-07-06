Livingston fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
Livingston travel to St Mirren for their season opener on Saturday, August 1.
Gary Holt's side, who finished fifth in this season's curtailed campaign, will start their new campaign with a 3pm kick-off at the Simple Digital Arena.
Livi then host Hibernian the following weekend before a visit to Motherwell (August 12), a clash with Steven Gerrard's Rangers at Ibrox live on Sky Sports (August 16), facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie (August 22) and seeing out the month hosting Ross County (August 29).
Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
August
1: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
8: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
12: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
16: Rangers (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
22: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
29: Ross County (h) - 3pm
September
12: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm
19: Celtic (a) - 3pm
26: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
October
2: Dundee United (a) - 7.45pm
17: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
24: Rangers (a) - 3pm
31: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
November
6: Ross County (a) - 7.45pm
21: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
December
5: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
12: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
19: Celtic (h) - 3pm
23: Hamilton Academical (a) - 7.45pm
26: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
30: Aberdeen (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
9: Ross County (h) - 3pm
16: Celtic (a) - 3pm
23: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm
27: Kilmarnock (h) - 7.45pm
February
3: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
6: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
13: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
27: Rangers (h) - 3pm
March
6: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
20: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
April
3: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday, April 17
Saturday, April 24
Saturday, May 1
Wednesday, May 12
Saturday, May 15