Leeds to lift Championship trophy live on Sky Sports

Champions Leeds will be presented with the Championship trophy on Wednesday night and you can watch it live on Sky Sports.

Marcelo Bielsa's men were promoted back to the Premier League after a 16-year exile on Friday night, when West Brom lost 2-1 to Huddersfield, and then crowned champions on Saturday afternoon, as Brentford's 1-0 defeat to Stoke ruled them out of the running.

1:44 The Leeds players celebrated being crowned champions with flares and champagne after their 3-1 win at Derby The Leeds players celebrated being crowned champions with flares and champagne after their 3-1 win at Derby

There were impassioned celebrations from the players at Elland Road after the Baggies' result confirmed their safe passage back to the top flight, which continued at Pride Park following Sunday's 3-1 comeback win over Derby.

But they will finally get their hands on a trophy they last won in 1991/92 - the final season before the Premier League was established - minutes after they wrap up their Championship campaign with the visit of relegation-threatened Charlton on Wednesday.

You can watch the trophy lift live on Sky Sports Football right after West Brom vs QPR on Wednesday night, and there will also be free live coverage of the occasion on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

Championship fixtures - final round

All matches kick off at 7.30pm on Wednesday July 22:

Birmingham vs Derby

Brentford vs Barnsley - live on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm

Bristol City vs Preston

Cardiff City vs Hull

Leeds vs Charlton

Luton vs Blackburn

Millwall vs Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke

Reading vs Swansea

Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough

West Brom vs QPR - live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm

Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

What's left to play for?

In short, everything but the title.

West Brom, Brentford and Fulham have all secured at least a play-off spot, but remain in the hunt for the second automatic promotion spot alongside Leeds. That means fifth and sixth spot are both still up for grabs, with Nottingham Forest, Cardiff and Swansea in contention. The Swans currently sit seventh, but could force their way in should they win and either of the other two sides lose.

Meanwhile, there's set to be chaos in the relegation battle, with no less than seven teams - Huddersfield, Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Charlton, Luton, Barnsley and Hull - still yet to secure their survival in the second tier. With the possibility of a 12-point deduction hanging over Wigan too, everything is in place for a dramatic conclusion.

