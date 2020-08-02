Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Stuart Kettlewell returned to Ross County as a coach in 2016 and was placed in sole control of first-team affairs in June 2020

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions ahead of the first weekend of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership football season.

Ross County vs Motherwell

Stuart Kettlewell is now the main man in Dingwall after the dual managerial partnership with Steven Ferguson was changed. Kettlewell has been given a marvellous opportunity to make a name for himself and home form has to improve under his tenure.

Steven Robinson has worked wonders at Motherwell with his style of play and his eye for a player.

One player who will be looking to pick up from where he left off will be David Turnbull, previously a £3m target for Celtic.

If Motherwell get him back to his goalscoring best, they will more than likely challenge for European football again.

Prediction: Ross County 1-3 Motherwell

Scottish Prem: New season on Sky Sports

Celtic will kick off their Scottish Premiership title defence at home to Hamilton Academical on August 2, while Rangers travel to Aberdeen on August 1, with both games live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will bring you exclusively live coverage of the Scottish Premiership

Neil Lennon's Celtic side, who were crowned champions for the ninth successive season in May after the SPFL opted to curtail the 2019/20 campaign, are looking for a 10th straight title, and will host the Accies at Celtic Park in a 4.30pm kick-off on the Sunday, while Steven Gerrard's Rangers are at Pittodrie at 12.30pm on the Saturday.

Also on the opening week, Motherwell's trip to Ross County on August 3 will be live on Sky Sports, while all 12 Scottish Premiership teams will be shown live on Sky Sports in August, with more live fixtures to be announced from September onwards.

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football.