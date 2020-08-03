Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month vote for July
Last Updated: 31/07/20 3:39pm
Watch the July entries for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page...
Will Vaulks - CARDIFF CITY v Blackburn Rovers - July 7
Chasing a ball into the channel, Vaulks spotted Christian Walton edging towards him and impudently flicked a precise lob over the Blackburn keeper with the outside of his right boot.
Adam Armstrong - Cardiff City v BLACKBURN ROVERS - July 7
Talk about seeing the bigger picture. As he intercepted a misplaced Cardiff pass, Armstrong already knew that he was going to swing a first-time shot 40 yards to dip just under the bar.
Ben White - LEEDS UNITED v Charlton Athletic - July 22
Defenders aren't supposed to cushion dropping balls on their chest, let alone time a volley so sweetly with their weight falling backwards that it arrows into the net. White did, but how?