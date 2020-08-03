Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month vote for July

1:46 Watch the nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for July here... Watch the nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for July here...

Watch the July entries for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month and vote for your favourite at the bottom of the page...

Will Vaulks - CARDIFF CITY v Blackburn Rovers - July 7

Chasing a ball into the channel, Vaulks spotted Christian Walton edging towards him and impudently flicked a precise lob over the Blackburn keeper with the outside of his right boot.

Adam Armstrong - Cardiff City v BLACKBURN ROVERS - July 7

Talk about seeing the bigger picture. As he intercepted a misplaced Cardiff pass, Armstrong already knew that he was going to swing a first-time shot 40 yards to dip just under the bar.

Ben White - LEEDS UNITED v Charlton Athletic - July 22

Defenders aren't supposed to cushion dropping balls on their chest, let alone time a volley so sweetly with their weight falling backwards that it arrows into the net. White did, but how?