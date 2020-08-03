Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker fit to face Brentford in Championship play-off final

Aleksander Mitrovic won the Championship Golden Boot after scoring 26 goals

Fulham manager Scott Parker will have top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic available for their Sky Bet Championship play-off final with Brentford.

The Serbian missed both semi-final legs against Cardiff with a hamstring injury, but has returned to training and is available for selection on Tuesday as the Cottagers look to secure a Premier League return.

Mitrovic scored 26 times in the Championship this season, the same as Brentford's Ollie Watkins, but clinched the Golden Boot ahead of his local rival as he played fewer minutes.

"Aleksandar is fit so we will make our decision on him," Fulham boss Parker said.

"I have a full squad to pick from, so it is now down to me to work out the best dynamics to obviously try and win the football match."

Brentford's 'BMW' strike force of Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Watkins have contributed 59 goals during the campaign, which is only five fewer than Parker's whole team were able to manage.

But the Fulham manager said: "Going forward they are a real threat, we have seen that with the front three players scoring a lot of goals so of course we understand that.

"Like I've said many times before, we concentrate on ourselves and how we can hurt and try and punish Brentford and their flaws.

"We are playing against an extremely organised team, who have done extremely well this year and there will be challenges, but I also suspect Brentford will have some challenges and hopefully they will be greater than the challenges they cause us."

