Leeds United transfer news and rumours

Robin Koch is a target for Leeds

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Leeds United amid their proposed takeover - and those who could leave the newly-promoted club.

Confirmed Leeds transfer

Illan Meslier - The goalkeeper has completed his permanent move to Leeds from Lorient after signing a three-year contract with the newly-promoted side (July 23).

Jack Harrison - The 23-year-old has returned to Leeds on a season-long loan (August 10).

Joe Gelhardt - The 18-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year deal (August 10).

The latest players linked with a move to Leeds…

Robin Koch - Leeds United have stepped up their interest in the £20m-rated defender as their chances of signing Ben White have dwindled. (Daily Star, August 25)

Ryan Kent - Ryan Kent has told Steven Gerrard he wants to stay at Rangers. The Ibrox club are bracing themselves for an improved bid from Leeds United (The Sun, August 25); Leeds are poised to step up their pursuit of Rangers midfielder Ryan Kent this week with a £14m bid (Scottish Sun On Sunday, August 23); Rangers have issued a 'hands off' warning to Leeds United after the Glasgow side rejected an opening bid for the winger (Daily Mail, August 22).

Lewis Cook - Leeds will have to pay £15m if they are to prise the midfield target away from relegated Bournemouth (Daily Express, August 24)

Divock Origi - Leeds are considering a move for the striker if they fail in their bid to land top target Odsonne Edouard from Celtic (Sunday Mirror, August 23)

Rodrigo - The Valencia forward is interested in a move to Leeds United, with the La Liga club prepared to listen to offers of around £30m for him (Mail On Sunday, August 23)

Ben White - Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has set his sights on Freiburg's £20m centre-back Robin Koch after missing out on White (The Sun, August 22) ; Leeds made a third bid for Brighton defender Ben White, believed to be £25m (Sky Sports, August 20).

Michy Batshuayi - Atalanta and Leeds are both interested in signing the out-of-favour Chelsea striker (Daily Express, August 22)

Florentino Luis - Leeds are interested in Benfica's Portugal midfielder (Mail, August 16).

Harry Wilson - Liverpool have put a £20m valuation on the midfielder amid interest from Leeds (Mirror, August 11); Southampton have joined Leeds and Newcastle in the hunt to sign Liverpool forward Harry Wilson (Daily Mail, August 9); Leeds are eyeing up a £15m move for the Liverpool winger, but face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle (Sun, August 7).

Nicolae Stanciu - Leeds United have asked about Slavia Prague forward Stanciu. The 27-year-old Romania international is available for around £7m (Daily Mail, August 9).

Ben White was on loan at Leeds last season from Brighton

Borna Barisic - The Croatian left-back has pledged his loyalty to Rangers and remains intent on trying to stop Celtic winning 10 titles in a row, despite interest from Leeds (Daily Record, August 8)

Said Benrahma - Leeds are among the teams looking at and are prepared to follow up their interest with an offer for the Brentford forward (Daily Telegraph, August 7).

Nicolas Gonzalez - The Premier League newcomers are planning a £20m move for Stuttgart's 22-year-old Argentina striker (Daily Mirror, August 7).

Ollie Watkins - The Brentford forward is wanted by a host to top-flight clubs, including Leeds (Sun, August 7).

Cody Drameh - Leeds are one of a number of clubs who want to sign the 19-year-old right back from Fulham this summer (August 6).

Latest contract talks

Marcelo Bielsa - Sky Sports News reporter Tim Thornton has the latest news on the Leeds manager's contract talks (August 14).

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms.