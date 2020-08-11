Coronavirus: Linfield Champions League tie with FC Drita called off

The decision was made in accordance with UEFA's Return to Play protocol

Linfield's Champions League qualifier with FC Drita has been called off after a second player from the Kosovo side tested positive for coronavirus.

The preliminary round tie had been due to kick-off at 6pm (5pm BST) on Tuesday in Nyon, Switzerland, but a decision taken by the Swiss health authorities saw the match cancelled hours before it was due to start.

An FC Drita player tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and - in accordance with UEFA's Return to Play protocol - was put into quarantine along with one team-mate after tracing found he had come into close contact with the affected player.

A second member of the side produced a positive coronavirus test on Monday and it forced the fixture to be called off after the whole squad was put into quarantine.

"This second positive test of a player who was in contact with other members of the delegation over the last days has prompted the Swiss authorities to put the whole Kosovan team into quarantine," a statement from UEFA read.

"Accordingly, the upcoming fixture cannot be played. The matter will now be submitted to the UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex I of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League regulations, which was approved by the UEFA Executive Committee last week.

"UEFA would like to reinforce the importance for all teams, players, officials and all those involved to fully respect the UEFA Return to Play Protocol."