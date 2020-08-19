Aaron Ramsdale: Bournemouth goalkeeper undergoing Sheffield United medical; Dean Henderson says Blades goodbye

Aaron Ramsdale (Left) is on the verge of joining Chris Wilder's side, with Dean Henderson (Right) set to depart after two seasons

Aaron Ramsdale is undergoing a medical at Sheffield United ahead of his expected move from Bournemouth, while Dean Henderson has said goodbye to the Blades after spending two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane.

Ramsdale, 22, appears set to rejoin the Bramall Lane club for a fee of £18.5m, three-and-a-half-years after leaving the Blades for the Cherries.

Aston Villa and one other unnamed Premier League club had cooled their interest as negotiations between Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Ramsdale's representatives continued to move forward.

The Blades' desire to get the Ramsdale deal completed has been strengthened by the news incumbent starter Dean Henderson remains in negotiations with Manchester United over a lucrative new long-term deal.

Ramsdale, meanwhile, had a breakthrough Premier League campaign last season, playing 37 games and keeping five clean sheets.

However, he was powerless to prevent Bournemouth's relegation to the Championship after five seasons in the top-flight.

Aaron Ramsdale looks to be on the way back to Sheffield United where he started his career

He made just two senior appearances in his first spell for Sheffield United and has been capped by England at U18, U19, U20 and U21 level.

Henderson: 'Once a Blade, Always a Blade'

Dean Henderson has written a goodbye message to Sheffield United, after two seasons on loan at the Blades from Manchester United.

The goalkeeper, 23, helped Wilder's team earn promotion to the Premier League in his first campaign, and kept 13 clean sheets in 36 games as the Blades finished ninth in the top flight last term.

Henderson could become one of the highest-earning goalkeepers in Europe if his negotiations with Manchester United over a new contract are successful.

He has two years, with an option for a third, left on his present deal.

Henderson is being tipped as the long-term successor to David de Gea as the first choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford, and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out the prospect of him challenging de Gea for the No 1 shirt next season.

In an Instagram post, Henderson wrote: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at @sheffieldunited for the last two years. Winning promotion to the Premier League with my brothers and having the season we had this season is something I will never forget.

"I would like to thank the manager, my team-mates, the backroom staff and of course, the fans, who have been unbelievable towards to me. I will look back at the last two years as an important chapter in my career and more than anything, i'm grateful to have had the opportunity to learn and develop with such a class group of lads.

"I can't wait for the next chapter! Once again, thank you for everything! Once a blade, always a blade!"

