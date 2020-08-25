Raheem Sterling tests negative for coronavirus, Usain Bolt tests positive according to reports

Raheem Sterling attended a party with Usain Bolt in Jamaica on Friday

Raheem Sterling has tested negative for coronavirus after attending a party with Usain Bolt, who has tested positive according to reports, in Jamaica on Friday.

The eight-time Olympic champion announced on social media on Monday he was self-isolating as a precaution while awaiting the result of his coronavirus test, but Jamaica's Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton confirmed Bolt has tested positive, according to the the Jamaica Observer.

The Jamaican newspaper also reported the country's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, said the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Bolt's party.

Sterling, meanwhile, has returned a negative result after undergoing the test in Jamaica and will hope to be named in the England squad for next month's Nations League fixtures, which is announced at 2pm on Tuesday.

Usain Bolt said he is awaiting the results of a coronavirus test, but Dr Christopher Tufton has reportedly confirmed a positive result

Sterling will take another test upon his return to the UK but a source close to the Manchester City winger told Sky Sports News: "Raheem feels fine and is showing no symptoms of coronavirus."

All England players called up by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday will have to test negative for coronavirus before they are allowed into camp on Monday.