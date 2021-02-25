Premier League live on Sky Sports: Chelsea double-header key to top four race

All the Premier League games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports, with two Chelsea clashes live in the coming week as the race for top four hots up.
Chelsea vs Man Utd (Feb 28) and Liverpool vs Chelsea (March 4) are live on Sky Sports as Thomas Tuchel faces the first stern tests of his reign since taking over from Frank Lampard.
Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports
Sat Feb 27: West Brom vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Feb 27: Leeds vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Feb 27: Newcastle vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm
Trending
- Birmingham City: A decade in decline
- Alisson's father drowns in Brazil aged 57
- Pep on winning run: We have a lot of money
- How Leicester cracked the elite
- Tuchel trying to solve Chelsea puzzle
- Jose: 'Amazing' Alli back to his best
- Why a female heavyweight can rule the world
- France vs Scotland postponed after new Covid case
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Jota back in training, Van Dijk steps up rehab
Sun Feb 28: Tottenham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Feb 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun Feb 28: Sheffield United vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon Mar 1: Everton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm
Weds Mar 3: Burnley vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 6pm
Weds Mar 3: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Thu Mar 4: West Brom vs Everton - Kick-Off 6pm
Thu Mar 4: Liverpool vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm
Sat Mar 6: Sheffield Utd vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Mar 6: Aston Villa vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Mar 6: Brighton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Mar 7: Liverpool vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Mar 7: Man City vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun Mar 7: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Mon Mar 8: West Ham Utd v Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Wed Mar 10: Man City v Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm
Sun Mar 14: Everton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Mar 14: Arsenal vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Mar 15: Wolves vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm
Fri Mar 19: Fulham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Mar 20: Brighton vs Newcastle Utd - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Mar 21: West Ham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 3pm
Sun Mar 21: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.30pm
- Get Sky Sports - latest offers
- Premier League: Live games on Sky Sports
- How to watch Premier League highlights this season
- Live football on Sky Sports this week
- Premier League fixtures
Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital
It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.
In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.
Arsenal fixtures | Aston Villa fixtures | Brighton fixtures | Burnley fixtures | Chelsea fixtures | Crystal Palace fixtures | Everton fixtures | Fulham fixtures | Leeds fixtures | Leicester fixtures | Liverpool fixtures | Man City fixtures | Man Utd fixtures | Newcastle fixtures | Sheff Utd fixtures | Southampton fixtures | Tottenham fixtures | West Brom fixtures | West Ham fixtures | Wolves fixtures
Football calendar: All the dates
The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:
March
FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16
April
FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals
May
Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final
June
Euro 2020 starts