Premier League live on Sky Sports: Chelsea double-header key to top four race

All the Premier League games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports, with two Chelsea clashes live in the coming week as the race for top four hots up.

Chelsea vs Man Utd (Feb 28) and Liverpool vs Chelsea (March 4) are live on Sky Sports as Thomas Tuchel faces the first stern tests of his reign since taking over from Frank Lampard.

Sat Feb 27: West Brom vs Brighton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Feb 27: Leeds vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Feb 27: Newcastle vs Wolves - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Feb 28: Tottenham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Feb 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Feb 28: Sheffield United vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Mar 1: Everton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm

Weds Mar 3: Burnley vs Leicester City - Kick-Off 6pm

Weds Mar 3: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Thu Mar 4: West Brom vs Everton - Kick-Off 6pm

Thu Mar 4: Liverpool vs Chelsea - Kick-Off 8.15pm

Sat Mar 6: Sheffield Utd vs Southampton - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Mar 6: Aston Villa vs Wolves - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Mar 6: Brighton vs Leicester - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Mar 7: Liverpool vs Fulham - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Mar 7: Man City vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Mar 7: Tottenham vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Mon Mar 8: West Ham Utd v Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Wed Mar 10: Man City v Southampton - Kick-Off 6pm

Sun Mar 14: Everton vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Mar 14: Arsenal vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Mar 15: Wolves vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 8pm

Fri Mar 19: Fulham vs Leeds Utd - Kick-Off 8pm



Sat Mar 20: Brighton vs Newcastle Utd - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Mar 21: West Ham vs Arsenal - Kick-Off 3pm

Sun Mar 21: Aston Villa vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.30pm

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:

March

FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts