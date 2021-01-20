Premier League live on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Man City added to schedule

All the games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports...
Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports
Thur Jan 21: Liverpool vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Jan 23: Aston Villa vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Jan 30: Man City vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Jan 30: Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Kick-Off 3pm
Sat Jan 30: Arsenal vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sat Jan 30: Southampton vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm
Sun Jan 31: Leicester vs Leeds - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Jan 31: West Ham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Sun Jan 31: Brighton vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.15pm
Sat Feb 6: Fulham vs West Ham - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Feb 7: Wolves vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Feb 7: Liverpool vs Man City - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Feb 8: Man Utd vs Everton - Kick-Off 8pm*
Sat Feb 13: Man City vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Feb 14: Arsenal vs Leeds - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Feb 15: Chelsea vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Feb 20: Liverpool vs Everton - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Feb 21: Aston Villa vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Feb 21: Arsenal vs Man City - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Feb 22: Brighton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm
Sat Feb 27: Leeds vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.30pm
Sun Feb 28: Tottenham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm
Sun Feb 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm
Mon Mar 1: Everton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm
To be rescheduled from Sunday January 17: Aston Villa vs Everton
To be rescheduled from Wednesday January 20: Leeds vs Southampton
*Subject to FA Cup progress
Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital
It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.
In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.
Football calendar: All the dates
The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:
January
Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16
February
Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals
March
FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16
April
FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals
May
Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final
June
Euro 2020 starts