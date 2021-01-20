Premier League live on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Man City added to schedule

All the games you can look forward to watching live on Sky Sports...

Thur Jan 21: Liverpool vs Burnley - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 23: Aston Villa vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Jan 30: Man City vs Sheff Utd - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 30: Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Kick-Off 3pm

Sat Jan 30: Arsenal vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sat Jan 30: Southampton vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 8pm

Sun Jan 31: Leicester vs Leeds - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Jan 31: West Ham vs Liverpool - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Sun Jan 31: Brighton vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 7.15pm

Sat Feb 6: Fulham vs West Ham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Feb 7: Wolves vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Feb 7: Liverpool vs Man City - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Feb 8: Man Utd vs Everton - Kick-Off 8pm*

Sat Feb 13: Man City vs Tottenham - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Feb 14: Arsenal vs Leeds - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Feb 15: Chelsea vs Newcastle - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Feb 20: Liverpool vs Everton - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Feb 21: Aston Villa vs Leicester - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Feb 21: Arsenal vs Man City - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Feb 22: Brighton vs Crystal Palace - Kick-Off 8pm

Sat Feb 27: Leeds vs Aston Villa - Kick-Off 5.30pm

Sun Feb 28: Tottenham vs Burnley - Kick-Off 2pm

Sun Feb 28: Chelsea vs Man Utd - Kick-Off 4.30pm

Mon Mar 1: Everton vs Southampton - Kick-Off 8pm

To be rescheduled from Sunday January 17: Aston Villa vs Everton

To be rescheduled from Wednesday January 20: Leeds vs Southampton

*Subject to FA Cup progress

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

The football continues and a new calendar is taking shape. From domestic and continental competitions to the new European Championship schedule, here's what's in store each month:

January

Carabao Cup semi-finals, FA Cup third/fourth rounds, EFL Trophy Round of 16

February

Champions League Round of 16, Europa League Round of 32, Carabao Cup final, FA Cup fifth round, EFL Trophy quarter-/semi-finals

March

FA Cup quarter-finals, Europa League Round of 16, EFL Trophy final, Women's Champions League quarter-finals, Women's Champions League Round of 16

April

FA Cup semi-finals, Champions League quarter-/semi-finals, Europa League quarter-/semi-finals, Women's Champions League quarter-/semi-finals

May

Premier League & EFL seasons finish, EFL play-offs, FA Cup final, Champions League final, Europa League final, Women's Champions League semi-finals/final

June

Euro 2020 starts