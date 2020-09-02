Fantasy Football: Ones to Watch - Harry Kane, Nick Pope to star

Will Harry Kane lead your team to Fantasy Football glory?

With less than 10 days to go until kick-off, Billy Lumsden takes a look at the three players who could shine in the opening four weeks of Sky Sports Fantasy Football.

With the Overhaul (unlimited transfers within the £100m budget during the international break) coming into play after just four gameweeks, it is important to solely focus on those for the time being.

Who will score the most points for your Fantasy XI during that period? For that reason, there is one highly-priced player alongside a couple of potential bargains for you to feast your eyes on the below...

Fantasy Football is back for the 2020/21 season

Harry Kane - £11.7m

The Tottenham talisman has already been selected by 16.35 per cent of Sky Sports Fantasy Football players for good reason. Spurs' first three fixtures alone see Jose Mourinho's side tackle Everton, Southampton and Newcastle, before facing a crunch clash against Manchester United.

Now normally, it is the old 'August hoodoo' which prevents players from selecting Kane, but luckily September has arrived before the start of the season has come around so we do not have to contend with that.

It will be a fit and rejuvenated Kane that we will be watching. Collecting 193 Fantasy Football points in 2019/20, Kane still racked up an impressive 18 goals in just 29 Premier League appearances. It does beg the question if England's number nine was ever-present, he could have landed himself another Golden Boot.

That being said, another campaign is upon us and Kane must go again, and he should do exactly that, in emphatic fashion. He could, and probably should, deliver four or more goals in those first batch of matches before the Overhaul.

Nick Pope - £6.7m

Could Nick Pope be your goalkeeper for the full season?

The Burnley stopper recorded a whopping 215 Fantasy points last season, just three behind Dean Henderson, who topped the charts. Pope kept 15 clean sheets, just the one behind Ederson who claimed the Golden Glove. He has since earned an England call-up off the back of his solid performances between the sticks.

Burnley's ever-resolute defence only let in 50 goals last campaign, and this level of consistency is expected to continue next year. After a tough trip to Leicester on the opening day, Burnley face Southampton and Newcastle before the international break.

They may only have three games as opposed to four, but the fixtures are too good to pass up on. Pope registered tier one bonus points (three or more saves) on 15 occasions and tier two (five or more saves) six times, so even when clean sheets may be hard to come by, there will still be averages coming in from your number one.

Willian - £8.8m

Willian has joined Arsenal on a three-year deal

Willian is proving to be another popular pick among Fantasy Football players. After making the switch from Chelsea to Arsenal, the Brazilian finds himself in 16.83 per cent of Fantasy XI's.

This could be due to his price, a lowly £8.8m, which could then cater to allow players to recruit the more expensive buys such as Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes.

Do not be fazed, though, Willian was the fourth highest-scoring midfielder in the game with 170 points last season. He contributed to 16 goals (nine goals, seven assists) for Chelsea and was somewhat under-valued in Fantasy teams last campaign.

He could blossom even more so under Mikel Arteta too, with Arsenal facing Fulham, West Ham, Liverpool and Sheffield United in their first four there seems plenty of opportunity for points if Willian goes into your side. His creative ability could see him link-up superbly with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.