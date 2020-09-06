Nations League round-up: Ansu Fati scores in Spain win, Germany held by Switzerland

0:32 Ansu Fati becomes Spain's youngest ever goalscorer with a beautifully placed shot from outside the box against Ukraine. Ansu Fati becomes Spain's youngest ever goalscorer with a beautifully placed shot from outside the box against Ukraine.

Spain forward Ansu Fati became the national team's youngest ever goalscorer as the 17-year-old inspired Luis Enrique's side to a resounding 4-0 win at home to Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos scored the opening goal with a penalty in the third minute after Fati had earned the spot-kick and the defender also doubled his side's advantage by heading home in the 29th minute.

Fati had been threatening to score from the off and finally got a goal worthy of his inspirational performance by firing in off the post from outside the area in the 33rd minute, having gone close with an overhead kick and another effort earlier on.

Sergio Ramos celebrates his opener for Spain against Ukraine

Substitute Ferran Torres, 20, struck on the volley in the 84th minute to also get his first goal for his country and round off a victory which took Spain top of League A Group 4 with four points from two games.

Germany held by Switzerland

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates with Germany team-mates after his opener

Germany are still waiting for their first Nations League win after they gave a tired performance and were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Sunday.

Ilkay Gundogan gave Joachim Low's side the perfect start when he scored a clinical goal in the 14th minute but Silvan Widmer earned their smaller neighbours a deserved draw with an equaliser just before the hour.

3:54 Highlights of the Nations League match between Switzerland and Germany Highlights of the Nations League match between Switzerland and Germany

In the end, Germany may have been grateful for the draw in the League A Group 4 game as the much livelier hosts created the better chances.

Germany failed to win any of their four games in the inaugural Nations League two years ago and have drawn their opening two games this time around. Switzerland have one point after losing their opener to Ukraine.

Elsewhere: Greece edge Kosovo, Russia beat Hungary

Elsewhere, Russia earned a narrow 3-2 victory in a close-fought match with Hungary in group B3. In the same group, Serbia and Turkey played out a goalless draw.

In group C3, Slovenia earned a 1-0 victory over Moldova while Greece beat Kosovo 2-1.

The Faroe Islands secured a 1-0 victory over Andorra while Malta drew 1-1 with Latvia in group D1.