Super 6 £1m preview - Play now!

Super 6 makes its return with a £1m jackpot!

You read it correctly. Simply enter your six scorelines for the selected matches, and if you guess correctly, you can consider yourself a millionaire.

It is not as easy that, unfortunately, but there are some key things to consider when making your predictions. Form does not come into it, but recent meetings and new arrivals certainly do.

Speaking just hours before the signing of Ryan Fraser, fellow Newcastle newcomer Callum Wilson told Sky Sports News his former Bournemouth team-mate would be a 'great addition'

Let's start with Newcastle's new signings. Former Bournemouth duo Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser have come through the door and while Fraser was one which went under the radar, he proved to be a popular signing among the Geordies, who will be hoping he will be just as effective on the pitch as he was at the Vitality Stadium.

Jamal Lewis also arrived from Norwich, who will be holding out for greater fortunes than former loanee Jetro Willems, who was forced to cut his time with Newcastle short following an injury in January.

That being said, over 45 per cent of Super 6 players are backing West Ham for victory on the opening day, with 26.2 per cent of entrants opting for a 2-1 win for the hosts. It is interesting to see the sheer volume of players siding with West Ham considering their torrid run at times last season.

The Transfer Show panel assess the impact that new signing Jamal Lewis will have after joining Newcastle from Norwich

Their only arrival is Tomas Soucek, who impressed on loan after the restart and has signed for David Moyes' side on a permanent deal from Slavia Prague for £15m. He scored three times in 12 appearances, and is expected to give their midfield a much needed boost ahead of the new season.

As is often the case with opening day fixtures, it is difficult to predict the outcome. Goals galore or a bore draw, you have to work for the £1m if you are going to come away with the goods.

West Ham vs Newcastle

Newcastle have finalised some great business, and although some may not make the cut for Saturday, Steve Bruce will be thrilled to have these three signings over the line. It is unsure whether Moyes will stick with the tried and tested Michail Antonio or Sebastien Haller in the No 9 slot, but it could spell more woes in front of goal for the Hammers this season.

Prediction: West Ham 0-1 Newcastle (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says his side are 'looking stronger' up front this season

Wilfried Zaha remains a Crystal Palace player, while Ebere Eze made the switch across London, moving from QPR. Southampton completed some handy business of their own, with Mohammed Salisu coming in from Real Valladolid and Kyle Walker-Peters making his loan move permanent from Tottenham. He impressed Ralph Hasenhuttl hugely in that flying right-back position.

Danny Ings recorded 22 Premier League goals during the 2019/20 season and will no doubt be ready to link-up with Nathan Redmond, who came on strong at the end of last term.

This is reinforced through the statistics within Super 6, as 47 per cent of competitors are expecting Southampton to come away from London with all three points. Though a large proportion are backing Southampton for victory, the most popular prediction among players is 1-1, with over 24 per cent finding it too close to call.

It must be said that they are often the most popular predictions in the game for a reason, and I too am finding it hard to separate Roy Hodgson's men from Hasenhuttl's side, both of which are sturdy opposition who will look to stifle their opponents and squeeze them where possible.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Southampton (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Best of the Rest

Can Jason Tindall lead Bournemouth back into the Premier League?

Bournemouth will obviously feel less satisfied about the departures of Wilson and Fraser, but perhaps the biggest loss of them all will be Eddie Howe. The long-serving manager has been replaced by his former assistant Jason Tindall in a bid to get Bournemouth back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Also feeling the pain will be QPR, who host Nottingham Forest on Saturday. With Eze moving to Crystal Palace, it is taking someone out of the team who created eight goals and scored 14 for the Hoops.

Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe both left Derby for Sheffield United, leaving big shoes to fill in those attacking wing-back areas, while Norwich have bolstered in abundance, signing Jordan Hugill, defender Ben Gibson, Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp and Kieran Dowell.

Predictions:

Bournemouth 1-2 Blackburn (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield 0-3 Norwich (18/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR 0-0 Nottingham Forest (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Derby 1-0 Reading (13/2 with Sky Bet)

The clock is ticking, Millionaire!

Do not forget to enter your predictions before the 3pm Saturday deadline for your chance to scoop the £1m prize. Six correct scorelines is all it takes. Why miss out on a free chance?