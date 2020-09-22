Carabao Cup on Sky: Everton face Fleetwood test
Watch Fleetwood vs Everton live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event; follow live coverage on our digital platforms
WEDNESDAY
Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday - 6pm kick-off
Stat of the match: This is the first meeting between Leyton Orient and Tottenham since the 2000-01 FA Cup third round, when Spurs won 1-0 at Brisbane Road thanks to Gary Doherty's 90th minute strike.
Millwall vs Burnley - 7pm kick-off
Stat of the match: As a Premier League side, Burnley have never reached the League Cup fourth round, going out in the third round in three of their previous six seasons while in the top flight.
Preston vs Brighton - 7pm kick-off
Stat of the match: Brighton have never won an away match against Preston in any competition (D6 L10), with this their 17th visit to Deepdale.
Chelsea vs Barnsley - 7.45pm kick-off
Stat of the match: This will be the first ever League Cup meeting between Chelsea and Barnsley, and the first in any competition since the Tykes won 1-0 in the 2007-08 FA Cup quarter-final.
Fleetwood Town vs Everton - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football
Fleetwood Town vs Everton will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm.
Stat of the match: This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Fleetwood Town and Everton, and just the second Premier League side the Cod Army have faced (D1 L2 vs Leicester in 2018).
Leicester vs Arsenal - 7.45pm kick-off
Stat of the match: Arsenal have lost each of their last three away games against Leicester in all competitions, as many defeats as in their previous 19 visits to the Foxes (W5 D11 L3).
Morecambe vs Newcastle - 7.45pm kick-off
Stat of the match: Morecambe have never reached the fourth round of the League Cup, with this their first appearance at this stage of the competition since 2007-08.
Tuesday's other fixtures
Stoke City vs Gilingham (7pm)
THURSDAY
Bristol City vs Aston Villa - 7pm kick-off
Stat of the match: As a Premier League team, Aston Villa have progressed from 10 of their last 12 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division, falling at the semi-final stage against Bradford in 2012-13, and the second round in 2014-15 vs Leyton Orient.
Lincoln City vs Liverpool - 7.45pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports Football
Lincoln City vs Liverpool will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm.
Stat of the match: This will be Lincoln's second ever competitive meeting with a reigning top-flight champion - they lost 0-4 against Preston North End in the 1889-90 FA Cup.
Manchester City vs Bournemouth - 7.45pm kick-off
Stat of the match: Man City have won their last 10 meetings with Bournemouth, by an aggregate score of 30-5. All these games have been in the Premier League.
Carabao Cup round four draw
- Lincoln or Liverpool vs Leicester City or Arsenal
- Millwall or Burnley vs Manchester City or Bournemouth
- West Brom or Brentford vs Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday
- Fleetwood or Everton vs West Ham or Hull
- Bristol City or Aston Villa vs Stoke or Gillingham
- Leyton Orient or Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea or Barnsley
- Newport or Watford vs Morecambe or Newcastle
- Preston or Brighton vs Luton or Manchester United