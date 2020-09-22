Carabao Cup on Sky: Everton face Fleetwood test

Watch Fleetwood vs Everton live on Sky Sports Football or Sky Sports Main Event; follow live coverage on our digital platforms

WEDNESDAY

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' win against Fulham in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leeds' win against Fulham in the Premier League.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: This is the first meeting between Leyton Orient and Tottenham since the 2000-01 FA Cup third round, when Spurs won 1-0 at Brisbane Road thanks to Gary Doherty's 90th minute strike.

2:43 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second-round match between Burnley and Sheffield United. Highlights of the Carabao Cup second-round match between Burnley and Sheffield United.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: As a Premier League side, Burnley have never reached the League Cup fourth round, going out in the third round in three of their previous six seasons while in the top flight.

2:01 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Brighton and Portsmouth. Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Brighton and Portsmouth.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Brighton have never won an away match against Preston in any competition (D6 L10), with this their 17th visit to Deepdale.

2:58 Dominant Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea Dominant Liverpool beat 10-man Chelsea

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever League Cup meeting between Chelsea and Barnsley, and the first in any competition since the Tykes won 1-0 in the 2007-08 FA Cup quarter-final.

2:19 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Everton and Salford City. Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between Everton and Salford City.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Fleetwood Town vs Everton will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Fleetwood Town and Everton, and just the second Premier League side the Cod Army have faced (D1 L2 vs Leicester in 2018).

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester win over Burnley in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Arsenal have lost each of their last three away games against Leicester in all competitions, as many defeats as in their previous 19 visits to the Foxes (W5 D11 L3).

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Morecambe have never reached the fourth round of the League Cup, with this their first appearance at this stage of the competition since 2007-08.

Tuesday's other fixtures

Stoke City vs Gilingham (7pm)

THURSDAY

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: As a Premier League team, Aston Villa have progressed from 10 of their last 12 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division, falling at the semi-final stage against Bradford in 2012-13, and the second round in 2014-15 vs Leyton Orient.

1:30 Highlights of the Carabao Cup match between Bradford City and Lincoln City. Highlights of the Carabao Cup match between Bradford City and Lincoln City.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Lincoln City vs Liverpool will be live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Stat of the match: This will be Lincoln's second ever competitive meeting with a reigning top-flight champion - they lost 0-4 against Preston North End in the 1889-90 FA Cup.

2:58 Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round match between AFC Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Team news to follow

How to follow and watch highlights: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Stat of the match: Man City have won their last 10 meetings with Bournemouth, by an aggregate score of 30-5. All these games have been in the Premier League.

Carabao Cup round four draw