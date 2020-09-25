Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions

Team news, stats, predictions for Sunday's three Scottish Premiership encounters.

Bevis Mugabi returns to the Motherwell squad to face Rangers after missing the Europa League clash with Hapoel Beer-Sheva through suspension.

Defenders Charles Dunne and Jake Carroll are still working their way back to fitness following long-term absences, while midfielder Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Scott Fox are recovering from knee surgery.

Rangers survived Thursday night's Europa League trip to Willem II unscathed after picking up no fresh injuries.

Winger Brandon Barker has an outside chance of being fit for Sunday's clash after shaking off a hamstring strain.

Ryan Jack has resumed light training after his calf problem and is progressing well but this game comes too soon, as it does for Kemar Roofe (calf), Joe Aribo (ankle) and long-term absentee Nikola Katic (knee).

Key stat: Motherwell are without a win in 45 top-flight meetings with Rangers (D12 L33), since a 1-0 victory on Boxing Day in 2002 under Terry Butcher.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-3

James Forrest will be absent for Celtic. The Scotland winger suffered bone bruising during Thursday's Europa League win in Riga and could be missing for at least a couple of weeks.

Skipper Scott Brown should be fit and available despite being caught on the Achilles in Latvia, but defender Christopher Jullien (back) is a doubt once more while Mikey Johnston is definitely out after calf surgery.

Hibernian are still without former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan as the club explore a health issue affecting the player.

Loan player Jamie Murphy returns after having to sit out the 2-2 draw with parent club Rangers.

Sean Mackie is continuing his rehab while midfielder Fraser Murray has signed for Dunfermline on a season-long loan.

Key stat: Celtic are unbeaten in 12 home league games against Hibernian (W9 D3), winning each of the last four in a row.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-2

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell is confident Connor Randall has suffered no lasting damage after limping off against St Johnstone last weekend.

Striker Billy Mckay came off with a calf problem against Celtic earlier this month but is also back in training, while Ross Draper remains a doubt with another calf issue.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes will assess his side following their 1-0 defeat by Sporting in Lisbon. Tommie Hoban may be rested after playing three-and-a-half games in 12 days early in his comeback from long-term injury.

Defender Michael Devlin (hamstring), midfielders Dean Campbell (foot) and Matty Kennedy (knee), and striker Sam Cosgrove (knee) remain out.

Key stat: Six of Ross County's seven league goals this campaign have come from set piece situations (86%, including penalties) - no side has scored more (level with Celtic).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2