Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Who is Andy Walker's tipping in the Scottish Premiership this weekend?

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions for Sunday's three Scottish Premiership clashes.

Both Connor Goldson and James Tavernier scored for Rangers in their Europa League win

It was contrasting fortunes for these sides on Thursday night in the Europa League qualifiers when Motherwell lost 3-0 in Israel to Hapoel Be'er-Sheva while Rangers were impressing in their 4-0 away win in the Netherlands against Willem 11.

3:05 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers. Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers.

Given that Hibs finally breached the Rangers defence last weekend, I wonder how Callum Lang and Tony Watt will fare? Steven Gerrard will be keen to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible as their two draws so far this season have been in games that they've had by far the better chances.

WALKER'S PREDICTION: 1-3

Motherwell vs Rangers Live on

Jeremie Frimpong was impressive for Celtic after coming on as a substitute

Celtic left it late in the Europa League on Thursday night in Riga but cup football is all about getting through to the next round and it was Mo Elyounoussi who came up with the vital goal. He'll be pushing for a starting place, no doubt. Jeremie Frimpong also added some drive and determination when he came on so Neil Lennon has plenty of options to consider.

2:21 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston. Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston.

Despite the signing of Shane Duffy, Lennon will be annoyed with a few of the cheap goals conceded recently. Hibs will pose their own threat; they have a bit of pace in the team and are sure to have a go when they can. Painted as the bad guy last weekend in a tousy affair with Rangers, Ryan Porteous has another opportunity to show how much he has improved over the last 12 months. I expect plenty of goals in this one!

WALKER'S PREDICTION: 3-2

A win last weekend at St Johnston got Stuart Kettlewell's men back to winning ways and with 11 points from their opening eight games, he has to be pleased with how his team are reacting to his leadership. They tend to score often from set pieces so Aberdeen will be aware of their threat.

It was always going to be a tall order for Derek McInnes to take his team to Lisbon and go up against Sporting in the Europa League qualifier, losing by just the one goal was a blow. Scott McKenna has now left for Nottingham Forrest and it'll probably mean a more leading role for Tommie Hoban. Hopefully he can stay fit and show everyone what he's capable of.

WALKER'S PREDICTION: 1-2