Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

St Johnstone host Scottish Premiership champions Celtic at McDiarmid Park on Sunday afternoon live on Sky Sports Football, with leaders Rangers also in action on Sunday at home to Ross County

Friday 2 October 2020 22:46, UK

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

St Johnstone vs Celtic - Sunday 12pm, live on Sky Sports

This has been a very tough introduction to management for Calum Davidson, his side struggle to score goals and find themselves on the same points as bottom side St Mirren. It doesn't come much harder than entertaining the champions after a fine victory on Thursday night in Bosnia against Sarajevo to ensure their participation in the group stages of the Europa League. Neil Lennon has the luxury of a big squad and is sure to make changes to his side to ensure a freshness about their play.

PREDICTION: 0-4

Rangers vs Ross County - Sunday, 3pm

That was a marvellous result for Rangers on Thursday night to beat Turkish giants Galatasaray and follow Celtic into the group stages of the Europa League. Captain James Tavernier has been in tremendous form recently and his winning goal was a particular highlight following an excellent passing move. Scott Arfield was also on the scoresheet and he too is in terrific form. Steven Gerrard will probably look to freshen things up after such a gruelling night and look to build on their emphatic 5-1 win at Motherwell last weekend. The only hope for Stuart Kettlewell's men is to possibly take advantage of tired legs and look to stay in the game as long as possible.

PREDICTION: 4-0

