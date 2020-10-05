Transfer Deadline Day: Live Sky Sports News stream at 10pm

Watch our Deadline Day coverage with free live streams at 10pm.

When does the window close?

The transfer window in England and Scotland will close at 11pm on October 5.

UEFA has recommended that all European transfer windows shut no later than October 5; the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga have confirmed their windows will close on that date.

Can clubs do any business afterwards?

Domestically, yes - in certain situations.

Following consultation with the EFL - and because FIFA allows a summer transfer window to run for up to 12 weeks - an extra domestic window in England will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16.

That means two Deadline Days essentially this window.

But Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs - either loans or permanent registrations - during the additional period.

No transfers can take place between Premier League clubs or with foreign clubs. Top-flight clubs must complete their main business and any international deals by October 5.

And don't forget the 'Deal Sheet'.

Clubs completing deals late on Deadline Day will be able to submit a Deal Sheet between 9pm and 11pm. They will then have until midnight on Deadline Day to complete the information needed by FIFA's Transfer Matching System.

