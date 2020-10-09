Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month vote for September

Voting for Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month is open until Monday, October 12 at 3pm.
Sky Bet Championship
Michael Olise - READING v Barnsley - September 19
An easy clearance from a poor corner looped up towards Olise on the edge of the box. A sweetly-timed swish of his left foot later and his low volley was nestling in the bottom corner.
Fraizer Campbell - HUDDERSFIELD TOWN v Nottingham Forest - September 25
Campbell eased himself into space in the area as Harry Toffolo charged towards the by-line. He then adjusted his body again, arching back to connect perfectly with a waist-high volley.
Bradley Johnson - Derby County v BLACKBURN ROVERS - September 26
Clearly the Derby defenders had forgotten about their former team-mate's ability to strike the ball from range. As they stood off him, Johnson reminded them with a rasping low effort.
Sky Bet League One
Dion Charles - ACCRINGTON STANLEY v Peterborough United - September 12
As he saw a diagonal cross floated in, Charles moved in from the flank just in case he was needed. He was, and strode on to the dropping ball to drive home an unstoppable volley.
Tyreece John-Jules - Charlton Athletic v DONCASTER ROVERS - September 19
Faced by a defender, John-Jules could easily have laid the ball off. Instead, he dropped his shoulder, nutmegged his opponent and struck a stunning, rising shot into the roof of the net.
Tom James - Portsmouth v WIGAN ATHLETIC - September 26
With the angle, James was fully 25 yards out as he lined up a free-kick. His shot, like his run-up, was straight and true as it flew past despairing Pompey 'keeper Craig McGillivray.
Sky Bet League Two
Tom Conlon - Exeter City v PORT VALE - September 19
As he sized up the free-kick in front of him, Conlon only had eyes for the top corner. It is one thing to visualise your intended target, quite another to curl the ball exquisitely into it.
George Francomb - Oldham Athletic v CRAWLEY TOWN - September 26
Francomb appeared to be meandering across the midfield when he collected the ball from a throw-in. That was until he took a return pass and then let fly with a hammerhead of a shot.
Michael Jones - BARROW v Colchester United - September 26
Jones had surely not struck many shots more sweetly than this piledriver in his previous 534 career appearances. Quite a way to introduce himself to new boys Barrow, his eighth club.