Nations League Live on Sky: Home Nations in action

England vs Belgium - Selection dilemma for Southgate?

Team news: England will welcome back Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho into contention for the next two fixtures.

The pair, along with Ben Chilwell, missed the win over Wales after breaching Covid-19 guidelines when they reportedly gathered for a surprise birthday party. Chilwell will miss Sunday's game due to a non Covid-related illness.

Harry Kane is a doubt for the game because of a muscle injury he picked up in training on Saturday.

If he misses out, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to keep his place in the starting XI.

Belgium have already seen Thibaut Courtois withdraw from their squad over the international break, meaning there is likely to be a recall for former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in goal.

Thoran Hazard and Dries Mertens are also missing, while Eden Hazard has an outside chance of being involved.

Player watch: After a man-of-the-match performance in his first England start, will Jack Grealish keep his place in Gareth Southgate's line-up to face Belgium?

After a debut goal, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has given Gareth Southgate a selection headache ahead of Sunday's game, with Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho urging Southgate to give his talisman a rest.

In the potential absence of Eden Hazard, there may be an opportunity for Brighton winger Leandro Trossard to stake a claim in attack, having played only twice for his country so far.

Republic of Ireland vs Wales - Time for Ireland to get off the mark?

Team news: Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly missed out on the Republic of Ireland's penalty shoot-out defeat to Slovakia in midweek after coming into contact with someone who had contracted coronavirus, and both are expected to miss Sunday's game.

Aaron Ramsey should be fit to return for Wales, having sat out Thursday's defeat by England after another interaction with someone who had been showing symptoms, but Kieffer Moore is a serious doubt after limping out of that game.

Player watch: Shane Duffy has scored Ireland's only goal in this Nations League tournament so far, and has been in fine form in front of goal for new loan side Celtic - and should feature from the off on Sunday.

Neco Williams came off the bench for Wales in their defeat to England in midweek but after scoring the goal to see them past Bulgaria in one of their earlier group matches in September, will be keen to add to his impressive international start.

Northern Ireland vs Austria - Time for Baraclough to earn first win of campaign?

Team news: Jonny Evans returned to Northern Ireland's line-up for their win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in Euro 2020 qualifying, and should be fit to continue on Sunday. Gavin Whyte, who has already scored in this edition of the Nations League, is in contention for a recall, so too Kyle Lafferty, who scored from the spot in the Bosnia victory.

Karim Onisiwo enjoyed a strong performance in Austria's 2-1 win over Greece in midweek, while Adrian Grbic will be another hopeful of keeping their place after his goal in that friendly victory.

Player watch: Gavin Whyte will hope to add to his goal against Romania in Northern Ireland's opening match of the tournament if given a recall by boss Ian Baraclough.

Similarly, 24-year-old Grbic, who impressed on his Austria debut by scoring against Greece, may offer Franco Foda's side another dimension, having lost 3-2 to Romania in their last Nations League game.

Scotland vs Slovakia - Can Werner rediscover his form?

Scotland have added uncapped defenders Andy Considine and Paul McGinn to their squad for the Nations League double-header against Slovakia and Czech Republic.

The pair have been called up after national team manager Steve Clarke suffered six withdrawals in the build-up to Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final penalty shootout win against Israel.

Considine, 33, is a former U21 international who has spent his entire club career with Aberdeen. Hibernian full-back McGinn, 29, joins his brother, Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, in the squad.

Clarke's initial 26-man selection was severely hit by coronavirus issues and injuries earlier in the week.

Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie were both ordered to self-isolate after Stuart Armstrong tested positive for Covid-19, while forward Oliver Burke and defenders Scott McKenna and Liam Palmer all pulled out injured.

Slovakia have likewise been hard hit by coronavirus cases with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar pulling out of the squad last week after a positive test.

Pavel Hapal is expected to rotate at Hampden Park following the penalty shootout victory over Republic of Ireland in the European Qualifying semi-final play-off.

Robert Mak and Lukas Haraslin are among those in contention to return to the starting XI after finding themselves on the bench in midweek.

Player watch: Lyndon Dykes will hope to add to continue his bright start to his international career after making his Scotland debut during September's round of fixtures, and scoring in one of his two games to date.

Robert Mak, who sat out Slovakia's penalty shoot-out win over the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, looks in contention for a return, where he will look to add to his 12-goal haul for his country.

