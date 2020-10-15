David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Barnsley vs Bristol City, Saturday 3pm

What a blow for Barnsley to lose Gerhard Struber, although it has seemed inevitable for a while now that he would be going.

Bristol City are flying! Dean Holden has gotten off to a dream start and it is hard to see past anything other than an away win at Oakwell.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

Blackburn are ticking along nicely this season. They've scored more goals than anyone else in the division and have a real chance of top six if they can reach their full potential.

Chris Hughton is back! He's been waiting for the right job for a while, so I'm sure he feels he can do something with this Nottingham Forest side. First of all they need to get some points on the board, and I'm sure he'd take a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

Jason Tindall will be very happy with Bournemouth's start. We have seen time and time again that even having a good squad when you're relegated doesn't guarantee you anything in this league.

QPR will also be content with how they have begun. Mark Warburton is building slowly there and they have made some decent signings. This is a tough ask for them, though. Home win.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Is this a season of consolidation for Middlesbrough and Neil Warnock? Or a season where they feel they can really kick on and challenge for the top six? A game like this will be a good indicator against one of the form teams in the Championship.

Reading have started brilliantly and look a real unit under Veljko Paunovic. This is a proper test for him and his side, but from what I've seen so far I think it's one they can overcome.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Cardiff, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

That was a huge win for Preston before the international break. They looked down and out at Brentford but that second-half display was remarkable. Alex Neil will hope that kick-starts a season that had gotten off to a slow beginning.

Cardiff have failed to build a little on the momentum of the back end of the last campaign that saw them finish so strongly to reach the play-offs. They look a bit short of goals so far. A draw is always a good result at Deepdale, though. I think Neil Harris would take that.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Sheffield Wednesday: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Brentford vs Coventry: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Stoke: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Norwich: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Swansea vs Huddersfield: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Millwall: 0-0 (Sky Bet odds)