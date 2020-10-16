Premier League insists EFL rescue package is still available, despite rejection

The Premier League insists its £50m rescue package remains available to the EFL, despite Championship, League One and League Two clubs turning down the offer on Thursday.

The proposal offers £20m in grants and £30m in interest-free loans to clubs in League One and League Two, but no assistance was offered to Championship sides.

EFL clubs united to turn down the offer and insisted they would reject any help which excludes any of its members.

The CEO of one Championship club told Sky Sports News that the bailout offer is "simply an attempt to create a divide between Championship clubs and those in Leagues One and Two."

He said there was a "collective spirit" amongst clubs not to get separated by a deal designed to "divide and rule".

However, the Premier League rejected those accusations in a statement on Friday, saying: "The Premier League can confirm the rescue package offered this week to League One and League Two clubs remains available.

0:53 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says football must find a solution that benefits all clubs and ensures that the game is sustainable

"This proposal - which consists of grants and interest-free loans totalling £50m - aims to ensure that no club will go out of business as a result of the financial impact of COVID-19, and all will be able to complete the 2020/21 season.

"There are no conditions relating to promotion and relegation, setting the level of salary caps or loan deals, as is being claimed.

"The Premier League has no intention whatsoever to cause divides and will engage with any EFL club, including those in the Championship, that is suffering severe financial losses due to the pandemic."

It is understood the Premier League's offer states EFL clubs must prove they are in imminent danger of going out of business due to the coronavirus pandemic in order to be applicable for financial help.

A statement from the EFL released on Thursday evening read: "EFL clubs have today met by division to discuss the conditional offer put forward yesterday by the Premier League in respect to the financial support required as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1:42 Culture secretary Oliver Dowden says he is confident EFL clubs will not go bust, reports Geraint Hughes

"The need for continued unity across the membership base was fundamental to discussions across all three divisions, and therefore there was a strong consensus that any rescue package must meet the requirements of all 72 clubs before it can be considered in full.

"The League has been very clear in its discussions of the financial requirements needed to address lost gate receipts in 2019/20 and 2020/21, and while EFL clubs are appreciative that a formal proposal has now been put forward, the conditional offer of £50m falls some way short of this.

"The EFL is keen to continue discussions with the Premier League to reach an agreeable solution that will address the short-term financial needs of all of our clubs and allow us the ability to consider the longer-term economic issues in parallel that specifically look to achieve a more sustainable EFL for the future."

Following Thursday's meeting of League Two clubs, one club official told Sky Sports News that the bailout on offer was unacceptable in its present form and "now is the time to stick together".

"We simply can't accept anything which excludes any of the 72," he said.

The Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters admits there has been frustration over the public backing of Project Big Picture, but insists there is "no beef" with the EFL.

Masters described Wednesday's meeting between Premier League clubs as "candid, constructive and positive in the end" and denied any suggestion the proposals may have damaged the reputation of the league.

Image: Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has insisted he has "no beef" with the EFL

"Clearly there's some frustration a proposal that hadn't had any input from the Premier League, from our clubs, has been pushed so hard in public," he said.

"But we don't have a beef with the EFL, certainly not with its clubs. We want to have a good relationship with them. We're their biggest partner.

"We have a historic relationship with them. So we want it to be constructive."