Championship football live: How to watch festive matches live on Sky Sports

Here is how you can watch the festive Championship matches live across Sky Sports in December and January.

Selected games taking place on Boxing Day, Monday December 27, Wednesday December 29, Thursday December 30, New Year's Day, Sunday January 2 and Monday January 3 will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button - alongside the featured game being shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.

Here are the rounds of midweek games currently confirmed to be shown live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.

Boxing Day

Huddersfield vs Blackpool (3pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app Hull vs Blackburn (3pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app Luton vs Bristol City (3pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Monday, December 27

Derby vs West Brom (3pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app QPR vs Bournemouth (5.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Wednesday, December 29

Birmingham vs Peterborough (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app Sheffield United vs Hull (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Thursday, December 30

Saturday, January 1

Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough (12.30pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports app

Sunday, January 2

Bristol City vs Millwall (1pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app Birmingham vs QPR (2pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app West Brom vs Cardiff (2pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button & Sky Sports app

Monday, January 3