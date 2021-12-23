Championship football live: How to watch festive matches live on Sky Sports

A selection of Sky Bet Championship games will be shown live across Sky Sports in December and January. Here is how you can watch your team play via TV, online and the Sky Sports app

Thursday 23 December 2021 16:12, UK

Here is how you can watch the festive Championship matches live across Sky Sports in December and January.

    Selected games taking place on Boxing Day, Monday December 27, Wednesday December 29, Thursday December 30, New Year's Day, Sunday January 2 and Monday January 3 will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button - alongside the featured game being shown live on Sky Sports Football.

    Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

    For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

    Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

    Trending

    Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.

    Also See:

    Here are the rounds of midweek games currently confirmed to be shown live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports app. Red Button coverage gets under way five minutes before kick-off.

    Boxing Day

    Monday, December 27

    Wednesday, December 29

    Thursday, December 30

    Saturday, January 1

    Sunday, January 2

    Monday, January 3

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

    Around Sky

    Christmas is for Football

    Get More from Sky Cinema